Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Glover Will Reportedly Star As Hypno-Hustler In A Sony Spider-Man Universe Film
After years of fan requests and his own personal ambitions, Donald Glover will finally be starring in a "Spider-Man" film — he just won't be playing the web-slinger. The multihyphenate artist will produce and star in a Sony Spider-Man universe movie about the minor comic book villain Hypno-Hustler, The Hollywood Reporter wrote. Myles Murphy, son of renowned comedian Eddie Murphy, is attached as a writer on the project.
How Much Of Solo: A Star Wars Story Did Ron Howard Rewrite After He Took The Reigns?
The practice of changing the directors on blockbuster films is as old as Hollywood itself. From Victor Fleming replacing both George Cukor in "Gone with the Wind" and Richard Thorpe in "The Wizard of Oz" in 1939, to Joseph L. Mankiewicz taking over from Rouben Mamoulian during the troubled shoot of 1963's "Cleopatra," to recent superhero film switcheroos like Edgar Wright for Peyton Reed in "Ant-Man" and Michelle MacLaren for Patty Jenkins in "Wonder Woman," when a massive production needs a new helmer for one reason or another, studios are not afraid to bite the bullet. Which isn't to say that a director switch doesn't come with certain consequences — like the public confirmation that a certain project might (probably) be facing major woes.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Zoe Saldaña Notes The Similarities Between Gamora And Neytiri
Back in November 2022, Zoe Saldaña praised James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise as being the highlight of her life and acting career — with it helping to pave the way for other big hits, like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and her now-legendary role as Gamora. "[Cameron] is responsible for...
Zoe Saldaña's Unexpected Connection To Neytiri In Avatar: The Way Of Water
In 2009, Zoe Saldaña appeared in two movies that would become franchises — J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" and James Cameron's "Avatar." Her role as Nyota Uhura spanned three movies, and with the release of 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water," the actress will now settle into multiple appearances as Na'vi princess Neytiri as that saga continues to unfold throughout the 2020s. Of course, Saldaña is also a long-running player in the "Marvel Cinematic Universe" with her role as Gamora in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series and subsequent MCU appearances. So playing one character in a feature film series is nothing new to the actress, but Neytiri is the one part that took time to return to her.
Cassie Lang May Just Be The Key Component To Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
Since 2015, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) — better known as Ant-Man — has featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with each passing appearance, his corner of the franchise has become more important. He first thwarted the evil plan of Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) and then helped Captain America (Chris Evans) fight against the Sokovia Accords. From there, he visited the dangerous and unpredictable Quantum Realm, which turned out to be the key to time travel and, therefore, the defeat of Thanos (Josh Brolin), who used the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life in the universe.
The Worst Parts Of The MCU's Phase 4 Shows
Following the release of "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" at the end of November, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially come to a close. The phase began at the start of 2021 with "WandaVision," the smash-hit series on Disney+ following the character of Wanda Maximoff after the events of Phase 3's climactic "Avengers: Endgame." However, as the phase continued on with movies and TV series, it has since become one of the most divisive eras in the MCU's history. (Granted, there's only been four eras, so the competition for the "most divisive" award is basically just a contest between Phase 4 and Phase 2.)
Fans Are Now Calling For James Gunn's Head Following News Of Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
When the news first dropped that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would take charge of the DC film universe under relatively recent Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, implied was the fact that the duo would attempt to steer the DC film franchise in something of a new direction following an entirely mixed reception to the project in its current incarnation. In one major and perhaps surprising move under their stewardship, longtime DC Superman actor Henry Cavill revealed that he's Superman no longer — though a new "Superman" movie is planned, and Gunn intends to maintain a working relationship with Cavill moving forward nonetheless.
Dan Harmon Just Outed Hallmark For Cutting Two Movies Out Of One (& We're Honestly Just Impressed)
What better way to celebrate Christmas than to binge watch Hallmark Channel movies?. For years the Hallmark Channel has been a literal hallmark when it comes to producing Holiday-focused movies. Take a look at its catalog and prospective viewers will find dozens upon dozens of Christmas films that celebrate the ups, downs, and all the moments in between that manifest during the Holiday season. The channel's yearly offerings are so compelling and festive that any Grinch could fall in love with the period of Yuletide.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Sam Worthington Offers His Own Take On The Unsettling Underwater Training
Audiences are ready for another Pandora adventure, and director James Cameron is more than happy to oblige. The filmmaker will be debuting the long-awaited sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," 13 years after the original became an instant box-office success. Its story sees Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) building a family as they respect Na'vi traditions; dangers from the past threaten their way of life as the couple fight side-by-side with new allies.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Runtime Was One Of James Cameron's Biggest Battles For 'About A Year'
Filmmaker James Cameron is known to the moviegoing public for many things. He's the creator of the "Terminator" franchise, the man who turned "Alien" into "Aliens" and introduced the world to a newer, tougher version of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), and the filmmaker who gave us another iconic action heroine in the form of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) in the blockbuster sequel "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." He created unexpected pop culture magic again later in the '90s with "Titanic," practically becoming the King of the World in the process. Then, in 2009, he ushered in a new era of 3D movies and CGI effects with "Avatar," a franchise that is now going back to theaters with "Avatar: The Way of Water" (although, given all the developments in the "Avatar" canon between then and now, the franchise has been far from dormant in that intervening time). Given all that, not to mention Cameron's myriad other cinematic accomplishments, there is one thing that he is definitely NOT known for, and that's making movies with short runtimes.
Dwayne Johnson Allegedly Had Big Plans For Henry Cavill's Superman Before The DC Studios Shakeup
2022's "Black Adam" boasts a stacked roster of iconic DC characters that all come with long histories on the page. Although, the majority didn't surprise anyone since the likes of Black Adam (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and more were heavily involved in the marketing of the feature. On the other hand, there were a few unexpected cameos throughout that kept audiences on their toes — chief among them being Henry Cavill, who made his triumphant return to the DC Universe in the role of Superman during the post-credits sequence.
The Avatar 2 Screen Guide: How To Choose The Right Format
With director James Cameron's CGI mega-spectacle "Avatar: The Way of Water" now in theaters, the question on many movie-goers' minds is simple: where should I see the flick? As the feverishly anticipated follow-up to the all-time champion of ticket-selling blockbusters, the "Avatar" sequel has some big off-world boots to fill, both with the public and Disney studio accountants.
Here's Why Avatar: The Way Of Water Proves James Cameron Is The GOAT
His friends call him Jim, but the rest of the world knows him as James Cameron, the director of classics such as "Terminator," "Titanic," "Avatar," and "Piranha II: The Spawning." But is he one of the best to ever do it? That's a loaded question to which there is no correct answer. At the same time, Cameron deserves to be in the conversation when it comes to trying to determine who is the greatest filmmaker of all time.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Has The Same Jake Sully Problem As The Original
Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Avatar: The Way of Water." After 13 years, "Avatar: The Way of Water" has brought viewers back to Pandora and into the life of ex-Marine-turned-full-time-blue-person Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). Reactions to "Avatar 2" have been strong, and for good reason — it's visually stunning, utterly immersive, and far better on the narrative front than its predecessor. In short, it's everything a sequel should be.
Avatar 2 Fans Are Already Claiming The Sequel Has The Oscar For Best Visual Effects On Lock
Some might say that James Cameron possesses the golden touch — literally. For over 30 years, almost anytime the Canadian director has touched a movie, it has resulted in a golden statuette for the film's visual effects. Beginning with "Aliens" and continuing on to "Titanic," all but one of Cameron's films won the Academy Award for best visual effects, with "True Lies," which was nominated for the award, being the only outlier (his pre-"Aliens" films, "Piranha II: The Spawning" and "The Terminator," also missed out on the award).
Stanley Kubrick's Estate Responds To The Barbie Trailer's 2001: A Space Odyssey Nod
For quite some time now, director Greta Gerwig and her team have been hard at work on one of the most buzz-worthy films of recent memory: "Barbie." The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led flick does indeed adapt the iconic doll for the big screen in a story that has been kept tightly under wraps. Aside from a handful of stills and sneaky on-set photographs, little has reached the public about this production. That finally changed on December 15, 2022, when the inaugural trailer was unveiled to the world at long last. Suffice to say, it wasn't what anyone expected.
Redditors Think They Found A Plot Hole In Avatar: The Way Of Water
After keeping fans waiting for 13 years, James Cameron is once again redefining the term "blue screen" with his newest aquatic adventure, "Avatar: The Way of Water." The film, which sees Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family leaving the sanctity of their forest home to live with an ocean tribe of Na'vi people in order to escape a vengeful Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), began development shortly after the monumental 2009 release of the first "Avatar," alongside its additional sequels (via Variety). Following a series of delays, the film is finally out for the world to see in all its 3D glory.
DC Seemingly Confirms That Michael Keaton's Batman And Christopher Reeve's Superman Share A Universe
Given that both of them made their respective debuts well before our modern time — a time where superhero movies are as dominant at the box office as they are ubiquitous — it is notable that Christopher Reeve's Superman and Michael Keaton's Batman remain so well-respected. Reeve's portrayal...
Dwayne Johnson Apparently Wanted No Part Of A Black Adam Cameo In Shazam 2
The release of "Black Adam" in 2022 signaled the culmination of several years of production, beginning with Dwayne Johnson being cast in the titular role years ago. Black Adam's arrival to the big screen, however, was preceded by the 2019 film "Shazam!," which followed the story of a foster child named Billy Batson as he was infused with superpowers by a wizard that gave him flight and invulnerability, among other powers. In the comics, Shazam and Black Adam are arch-enemies, having gotten their powers from the same source, but opting for different paths thereafter.
The Ending Of 1978's Superman Explained
Look! Up in the sky! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Of course, it's the original cape-sporting superdude himself, Superman, the titular hero of director Richard Donner's 1978 classic superhero film. With Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel, alongside Marlon Brando, Margot Kidder, Gene Hackman, Ned Beatty, Jackie Cooper and others, Donner's film combined inspired casting, innovative special effects, and myth-minting screenwriting to create a template for the modern superhero film.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0