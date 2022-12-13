Read full article on original website
A blizzard caused whiteout conditions in Brush near Interstate 76 on Tuesday morning.
'Almost all major roads closed': Blizzard rocks eastern Colorado
Almost all major roads and highways in northeastern Colorado are either closed, or in the process of being closed, as the season's first blizzard brings high winds, low visibility and raging snow. The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed:. I-70 eastbound from mile post 292 to the Kansas state line...
