WJHG-TV
Woman arrested on cocaine possession
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police confirmed the wife of a prominent business owner was arrested on Friday. Officers say Ashley Hood Finch was charged with felony possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Officials told NewsChannel 7 this arrest was part of an ongoing investigation that started in...
WJHG-TV
Man accused of killing father pleads not guilty
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A son pleaded not guilty to killing his father. The 27-year-old, Tyler Moore Davis, made his plea at his arraignment Thursday. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot his father, Julian Clifton Davis Junior, last September. Deputies found the father dead at his Treasure Palm neighborhood home.
Michael Johnson appears in court on Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars was back in court Friday. Michael Johnson allegedly stole more than $550,000 from the friends of after school program and the community redevelopment agency. Panama City Police said Johnson then bought homes with CRA funding. On […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 15, 2022
Elijah Burks, 28, Princeton, Texas: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Melinda Turner, 40, Sneads, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Sneads Police Department. Alexis Foley, 23, Alford, Florida: Breach of peace, disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Johnson, 44, Graceville, Florida: Driving under...
WJHG-TV
Illegal open-house party thrown at $8 million Watercolor mansion, investigation continues six months later
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been six months since Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say more than 200 teenagers broke into an $8 million Watercolor mansion, threw a raging party, and then posted it on social media. Investigators were able to identify a number of partygoers but they have yet to find the person or persons responsible.
New indictment details years of alleged Lynn Haven corruption
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday prosecutors filed a new federal indictment that revealed several years’ worth of suspected crimes committed by the two individuals in the Lynn Haven corruption case. The superseding indictment against James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, alleges 24 criminal […]
niceville.com
Three indicted on charges related to fatal shooting in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Three men have been indicted on charges related to a shooting that occurred in Niceville earlier this year, the State Attorney’s Office for the First Judicial Circuit announced last week. According to the announcement, a grand jury has issued indictments for Brenden J. Carson, Kaland...
WJHG-TV
Contraband left for inmates at Gulf Co. public areas is a growing concern for officials
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf County and Port St. Joe officials tell NewsChannel 7 they are having an issue with contraband being left in public areas for state prison inmates on work duty. “You name it we have seen it. We have seen marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl. that is...
WJHG-TV
Gulf County Prison Contraband
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
Lynn Haven commissioner testifies in corruption case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder has made no secret of her support of former Mayor Margo Anderson. That support hasn’t waivered even as Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, face federal bribery charges and a host of related accusations from the FBI and federal prosecutors. During a […]
Lynn Haven Commissioner calls for police chief to be fired
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder is calling for Chief Ricky Ramie to be fired after his conversations by text with former City Manager Mike White came to light. “It doesn’t matter actually what he said, but what matters is the fact that Lynn Haven residents deserve much more than that. […]
WJHG-TV
Serious crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
wfxg.com
Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley ordered to surrender to separate prisons
ATLANTA (WFXG) - Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" have each been ordered to report to separate Florida prisons by noon on January 17th. Julie Chrisley, sentenced to 7 years following a June conviction of wire fraud and obstruction of justice, is ordered to report to federal prison in Marianna, FL.
Never a dull December in Lynn Haven
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A tradition that started out as a neighborly competition is now providing thousands of dollars to local families in need. Lynn Haven Resident David Price has set up his Christmas light display for the seventh year in a row and it’s only getting bigger. More than 100,000 lights beam every […]
Panama City moves forward with forensic audit
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Months after former Panama City CRA Director Michael Johnson was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city, commissioners are making plans for a full review of the city’s budget. Johnson allegedly stole more than $550,000. Panama City Police said $470,000 was stolen from the Friends […]
WJHG-TV
South Walton House Party Update
WEAR
Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
Future of Northwest Florida Fairgrounds discussed
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council spoke further about the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Tuesday night. Okaloosa County staff presented options to the city with their hopes for the city-owned land. The county commission board approved the presentation at their most recent meeting […]
Panama City police looking for missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
WJHG-TV
Church donates presents for students at three elementary schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bags lined the walls of Hiland Park Baptist Church this week, awaiting to be dropped off to elementary students at three schools in Bay County. On Friday the bags were delivered and Hiland Park Elementary was one of the three schools receiving the bundles of Christmas joy.
