ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Woman arrested on cocaine possession

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police confirmed the wife of a prominent business owner was arrested on Friday. Officers say Ashley Hood Finch was charged with felony possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Officials told NewsChannel 7 this arrest was part of an ongoing investigation that started in...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Man accused of killing father pleads not guilty

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A son pleaded not guilty to killing his father. The 27-year-old, Tyler Moore Davis, made his plea at his arraignment Thursday. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot his father, Julian Clifton Davis Junior, last September. Deputies found the father dead at his Treasure Palm neighborhood home.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Michael Johnson appears in court on Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars was back in court Friday. Michael Johnson allegedly stole more than $550,000 from the friends of after school program and the community redevelopment agency. Panama City Police said Johnson then bought homes with CRA funding. On […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 15, 2022

Elijah Burks, 28, Princeton, Texas: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Melinda Turner, 40, Sneads, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Sneads Police Department. Alexis Foley, 23, Alford, Florida: Breach of peace, disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Johnson, 44, Graceville, Florida: Driving under...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

New indictment details years of alleged Lynn Haven corruption

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday prosecutors filed a new federal indictment that revealed several years’ worth of suspected crimes committed by the two individuals in the Lynn Haven corruption case.  The superseding indictment against James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, alleges 24 criminal […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
niceville.com

Three indicted on charges related to fatal shooting in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Three men have been indicted on charges related to a shooting that occurred in Niceville earlier this year, the State Attorney’s Office for the First Judicial Circuit announced last week. According to the announcement, a grand jury has issued indictments for Brenden J. Carson, Kaland...
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Gulf County Prison Contraband

Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven commissioner testifies in corruption case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder has made no secret of her support of former Mayor Margo Anderson.  That support hasn’t waivered even as Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, face federal bribery charges and a host of related accusations from the FBI and federal prosecutors.  During a […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven Commissioner calls for police chief to be fired

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder is calling for Chief Ricky Ramie to be fired after his conversations by text with former City Manager Mike White came to light. “It doesn’t matter actually what he said, but what matters is the fact that Lynn Haven residents deserve much more than that. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Serious crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Never a dull December in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A tradition that started out as a neighborly competition is now providing thousands of dollars to local families in need. Lynn Haven Resident David Price has set up his Christmas light display for the seventh year in a row and it’s only getting bigger. More than 100,000 lights beam every […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Panama City moves forward with forensic audit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Months after former Panama City CRA Director Michael Johnson was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city, commissioners are making plans for a full review of the city’s budget. Johnson allegedly stole more than $550,000. Panama City Police said $470,000 was stolen from the Friends […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

South Walton House Party Update

Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Future of Northwest Florida Fairgrounds discussed

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council spoke further about the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Tuesday night. Okaloosa County staff presented options to the city with their hopes for the city-owned land. The county commission board approved the presentation at their most recent meeting […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City police looking for missing person

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Church donates presents for students at three elementary schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bags lined the walls of Hiland Park Baptist Church this week, awaiting to be dropped off to elementary students at three schools in Bay County. On Friday the bags were delivered and Hiland Park Elementary was one of the three schools receiving the bundles of Christmas joy.
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy