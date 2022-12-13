Read full article on original website
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the Minnesota Vikings gathered in their humbled locker room at halftime in a huge hole, cornerback Patrick Peterson set the tone for an historic escape by promising his offensive teammates the defense would do its part to hold the Indianapolis Colts. “You just need five touchdowns,” Peterson told them. “That’s nothing.” This rally sure was something, though. The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Browns to an ugly 13-3 win on Saturday over the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who need injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson to get back quickly. Watson wasn’t spectacular, but he did enough in his third game since being reinstated from an NFL suspension to help the Browns (6-8) keep their miniscule playoff hopes alive. Watson, who was banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct, connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter to put the Browns up 13-3 — the biggest deficit the Ravens (9-5) have faced all season. Watson finished 18 of 28 for 161 yards, and added 22 on the ground.
The Browns defense forced a pair of turnovers, ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed a pair of field goals and Cleveland held on for a 13-3 win Saturday evening.
HOUSTON — Veteran safety Justin Reid will return to NRG Stadium Sunday when the 10-3 Kansas City Chiefs take on the 1-11-1 Houston Texans for a Week 15 contest. Reid is the second ex-Texan who will play against his former team in Houston. But unlike when Deshaun Watson faced off against the Texans in Week 13, coach Lovie Smith has found memories of working alongside the veteran safety.
