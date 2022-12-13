ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maybrook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suicide at Wallkill motel

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police in the Town of Wallkill are investigating an apparent suicide of a guest at the Super 8 Motel on Tower Drive. The male guest was discovered late Saturday morning. Police Chief Robert Hertman told Mid-Hudson News the identity of the victim was being withheld...
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire causes heavy damage to Washingtonville home

WASHINGTONVILLE – Fire in a large two-story colonial-style house at 1 Fountaine Court in Washingtonville around 10 a.m. on Thursday caused considerable damage. There was heavy fire reported on the first floor with possible extension to the second floor. Flames shot up on what appeared to be the outside of a fireplace.
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

I-84 Crash Kills 69-Year-Old In Hudson Valley

This story has been updated.A tractor-trailer driver was killed in the area after losing control of his rig and jack-knifing the 2014 Freightliner he was driving.The crash took place in Orange County around 6:40 p.m., on I-84 in the town of Greenville.According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Timothy J. S…
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police

After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
CORTLANDT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Building inspector charged with pulling knife

BULLVILLE – The Crawford town building inspector has been suspended by the town board for allegedly pulling a knife on a Bullville Fire Department official during an inspection of the new Bullville firehouse. Crawford Town Police said the December 7 incident was investigated and after conferring with the Orange...
CRAWFORD, NY
Daily Voice

One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm

One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.
CLIFTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested in burglary of Sussex County home

VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged in connection with the burglary of a Vernon Township home that took place in November, according to police. On Wednesday, November 23, a resident from the Scenic Lakes section of the township reported that his house...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello man charged with burglarizing same local business twice

MONTICELLO – A Monticello man being held in the Sullivan County Jail in connection with several ongoing cases already in court, has been charged with burglarizing the same store on two separate occasions. Monticello Village Police charged Justus McMoore, 37, with two counts of burglary, grand larceny and petit...
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Free bus service comes to Newburgh for three months

NEWBURGH – Travel in the City of Newburgh has gotten a little easier for residents who do not have cars as state funding will cover the cost of city bus fares for the next three months. Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall) secured $67,500 in the state budget to pay...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy