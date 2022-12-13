Read full article on original website
Boat Filled with Toys Docks at Project Self-SufficiencyProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suicide at Wallkill motel
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police in the Town of Wallkill are investigating an apparent suicide of a guest at the Super 8 Motel on Tower Drive. The male guest was discovered late Saturday morning. Police Chief Robert Hertman told Mid-Hudson News the identity of the victim was being withheld...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire causes heavy damage to Washingtonville home
WASHINGTONVILLE – Fire in a large two-story colonial-style house at 1 Fountaine Court in Washingtonville around 10 a.m. on Thursday caused considerable damage. There was heavy fire reported on the first floor with possible extension to the second floor. Flames shot up on what appeared to be the outside of a fireplace.
1 person killed in Orange County crash
Police say the accident happened on I-84 in Greenville.
I-84 Crash Kills 69-Year-Old In Hudson Valley
This story has been updated.A tractor-trailer driver was killed in the area after losing control of his rig and jack-knifing the 2014 Freightliner he was driving.The crash took place in Orange County around 6:40 p.m., on I-84 in the town of Greenville.According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Timothy J. S…
‘The fear is at times overwhelming’: Spring Valley woman at a loss with living conditions in condominium
Spring Valley's Christina Press told News 12 that she and others living in the Holland House condominiums have lost electricity a few times over the past year.
Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police
After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
Power outages linger for a few as region cleans up after winter storm
A winter storm brought a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the area Thursday afternoon into Friday, with the Catskills and other northern parts of the region most affected. By Saturday morning, the storm was gone and the region was cleaning up, with only about 220 power outages remaining, most of them customers of New York State Electric and Gas in Ulster County. ...
'Out Of Control': Teenage Woman Attacks Female Officer In Wesley Hills, Police Say
A teenage woman has been accused of attacking a female officer during an incident in the Hudson Valley. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 15 in Rockland County. Ramapo Police say officers responded to a Wesley Hills home for a report of a female causing an issue. When the first officer...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Building inspector charged with pulling knife
BULLVILLE – The Crawford town building inspector has been suspended by the town board for allegedly pulling a knife on a Bullville Fire Department official during an inspection of the new Bullville firehouse. Crawford Town Police said the December 7 incident was investigated and after conferring with the Orange...
FDNY: Firefighter from LI will not survive injuries from fall at Brooklyn firehouse
FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II fell 20 feet while preparing for a drill at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn.
First responders prepared for storm’s impact in Orange County
First responder Brendan Casey says rescuers and crews are ready for heavy snowfall in the Greenville Mountain area of the county - including Port Jervis, Greenville, Deerpark and Mount Hope.
One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm
One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.
Man With 'Bloodshot Eyes' Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Woods In Hudson Valley: Police
A Hudson Valley man is in trouble after he crashed his vehicle into the woods while drunk, police said.On Tuesday, Dec. 13, around 11:30 a.m., police in Kent found a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into the woods on Horsepound Road at the intersection with Route 52, according to Kent …
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man reported missing from Connecticut 10 years ago, found dead in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – A 59-year-old man believed to have died from cardiac arrest at a residence in Rock Hill on Monday, December 5, turned out to be a man who had gone missing from Newtown, Connecticut 10 years ago. When Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence at about...
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested in burglary of Sussex County home
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged in connection with the burglary of a Vernon Township home that took place in November, according to police. On Wednesday, November 23, a resident from the Scenic Lakes section of the township reported that his house...
LIVE ZOOM: Orange County Emergency Services
Orange County Deputy Commissioner for Emergency Services Alan Mack joins News 12 via Zoom to discuss the dangerous road conditions in Orange County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monticello man charged with burglarizing same local business twice
MONTICELLO – A Monticello man being held in the Sullivan County Jail in connection with several ongoing cases already in court, has been charged with burglarizing the same store on two separate occasions. Monticello Village Police charged Justus McMoore, 37, with two counts of burglary, grand larceny and petit...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Free bus service comes to Newburgh for three months
NEWBURGH – Travel in the City of Newburgh has gotten a little easier for residents who do not have cars as state funding will cover the cost of city bus fares for the next three months. Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall) secured $67,500 in the state budget to pay...
NBC New York
NYC Firefighter, Married Dad of 2, Won't Survive Head Injury Suffered in Fall: Officials
A New York City firefighter and married father of two who was hurt in a training accident at his firehouse earlier this week will not survive his injuries -- and his family has opted to donate his organs, officials announced Friday. William Moon II, a 21-year FDNY veteran, fell about...
New Update: Hudson Valley Elementary School Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
This story has been updated.A Hudson Valley elementary school was evacuated due to a bomb threat.The incident took place in Rockland County on Thursday, Dec. 15 at New City Elementary School in New City.According to Det. Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police, school staff told police that a caller …
