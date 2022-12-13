National Museum of U.S. Air Force announces upcoming closures

DAYTON — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force announced it will be closed on both Christmas Day, December 25, and New Year’s Day, January 1.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force to unveil special exhibit to celebrate 75 years of the USAF

They will return to its normal schedule on December 26 and January 2 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base spokesperson.

The museum will also be closed on January 25, 2023 due to emergency management response training.

Emergency response agencies from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and nearby communities will participate in this training exercise, the spokesperson said.

Those traveling near the museum January 25 may experience alert sirens, temporarily blocked roadways or travel delays.

The base says travelers should plan accordingly that day.

©2022 Cox Media Group