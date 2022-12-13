Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wife of Lynn Haven corruption suspect arrested in drug case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven police have arrested the wife of one of the subjects of the major Lynn Haven corruption case. Ashley Finch, the wife of Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of cocaine. According to an arrest report and information provided by the department, the […]
WJHG-TV
Man accused of killing father pleads not guilty
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A son pleaded not guilty to killing his father. The 27-year-old, Tyler Moore Davis, made his plea at his arraignment Thursday. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot his father, Julian Clifton Davis Junior, last September. Deputies found the father dead at his Treasure Palm neighborhood home.
Michael Johnson appears in court on Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars was back in court Friday. Michael Johnson allegedly stole more than $550,000 from the friends of after school program and the community redevelopment agency. Panama City Police said Johnson then bought homes with CRA funding. On […]
New indictment details years of alleged Lynn Haven corruption
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday prosecutors filed a new federal indictment that revealed several years’ worth of suspected crimes committed by the two individuals in the Lynn Haven corruption case. The superseding indictment against James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, alleges 24 criminal […]
WJHG-TV
Illegal open-house party thrown at $8 million Watercolor mansion, investigation continues six months later
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been six months since Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say more than 200 teenagers broke into an $8 million Watercolor mansion, threw a raging party, and then posted it on social media. Investigators were able to identify a number of partygoers but they have yet to find the person or persons responsible.
Brickbat: What a Pill
Makayla Crandall, a school health technician at Florida's Destin Middle School, was charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one count of failure to maintain narcotics records. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Crandall stole prescription medicines she was supposed to be holding for and administering to students, including Adderall. In some cases, she replaced the medicines with over-the-counter pain relievers.
Ohio Couple Arrested In Florida After Kidnapping 6 Children
An Ohio mother and her boyfriend were arrested after abducting six children and fleeing the state, and ending up in Florida. According to investigators, on Tuesday evening, Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Florida Highway Patrol in reference to a minivan involved in
WJHG-TV
Contraband left for inmates at Gulf Co. public areas is a growing concern for officials
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf County and Port St. Joe officials tell NewsChannel 7 they are having an issue with contraband being left in public areas for state prison inmates on work duty. “You name it we have seen it. We have seen marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl. that is...
WEAR
Walton County deputies searching for suspect in hardware store theft
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies need assistance searching for a suspect seen stealing a DeWalt saw, as well as other items, from a Freeport hardware store. Deputies say the incident took place Thursday at around 12:45 p.m. at the Frank's Cash and Carry on State Highway 20. The...
Credit card thieves spend thousands in Destin, Pensacola: Walton. Co Sheriff’s Office
FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three credit card theft suspects who they said spent thousands of dollars on stolen cards in Destin and Pensacola, according to a department Facebook post. The WCSO said a Miramar Beach condo visitor reported their credit card stolen out of […]
Lynn Haven Commissioner calls for police chief to be fired
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder is calling for Chief Ricky Ramie to be fired after his conversations by text with former City Manager Mike White came to light. “It doesn’t matter actually what he said, but what matters is the fact that Lynn Haven residents deserve much more than that. […]
Lynn Haven commissioner testifies in corruption case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder has made no secret of her support of former Mayor Margo Anderson. That support hasn’t waivered even as Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, face federal bribery charges and a host of related accusations from the FBI and federal prosecutors. During a […]
niceville.com
Marianna woman charged with constitutional amendment petition fraud crimes
MARIANNA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has charged a Marianna woman with constitutional amendment petition fraud crimes, the FDLE has announced. The FDLE said its agents arrested Kattie McCalister, 60, of Marianna, on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.
fosterfollynews.net
Chipley, Florida Police Department Investigate Unsuccessful ATM Hijacking at One Florida Bank in Chipley on Monday, December 12, 2022
On the morning of 12/12/2022, at approximately 2:00 am, Chipley Police Officers received a call of an ATM alarm at One Florida Bank located at 1385 Main Street, Chipley Florida. Officers arrived on scene and observed evidence of persons unknown trying to remove the ATM. A review of the bank...
WJHG-TV
Serious crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
Electrifying testimony rocks Lynn Haven corruption case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case promised explosive testimony involving current and former city officials as the town’s former mayor and one of its biggest contractors fight the federal government. And Monday did not disappoint. Former City Commissioner Antonious Barnes refused to say that James Finch, the owner of […]
wfxg.com
Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley ordered to surrender to separate prisons
ATLANTA (WFXG) - Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" have each been ordered to report to separate Florida prisons by noon on January 17th. Julie Chrisley, sentenced to 7 years following a June conviction of wire fraud and obstruction of justice, is ordered to report to federal prison in Marianna, FL.
Panama City moves forward with forensic audit
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Months after former Panama City CRA Director Michael Johnson was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city, commissioners are making plans for a full review of the city’s budget. Johnson allegedly stole more than $550,000. Panama City Police said $470,000 was stolen from the Friends […]
Convicted felon found with 9 pounds of marijuana, 120 grams of cocaine, arrested: OCSO
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they “scored a major arrest” Thursday when they arrested a convicted felon who was found with several guns, over 4,000 grams of marijuana, cocaine and cash, according to a release from the OCSO. 28-year-old Damian Beltran of Shalimar was charged with trafficking in cocaine, […]
Never a dull December in Lynn Haven
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A tradition that started out as a neighborly competition is now providing thousands of dollars to local families in need. Lynn Haven Resident David Price has set up his Christmas light display for the seventh year in a row and it’s only getting bigger. More than 100,000 lights beam every […]
Comments / 0