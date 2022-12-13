ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WMBB

Wife of Lynn Haven corruption suspect arrested in drug case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven police have arrested the wife of one of the subjects of the major Lynn Haven corruption case. Ashley Finch, the wife of Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of cocaine. According to an arrest report and information provided by the department, the […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Man accused of killing father pleads not guilty

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A son pleaded not guilty to killing his father. The 27-year-old, Tyler Moore Davis, made his plea at his arraignment Thursday. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot his father, Julian Clifton Davis Junior, last September. Deputies found the father dead at his Treasure Palm neighborhood home.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Michael Johnson appears in court on Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars was back in court Friday. Michael Johnson allegedly stole more than $550,000 from the friends of after school program and the community redevelopment agency. Panama City Police said Johnson then bought homes with CRA funding. On […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJTV 12

New indictment details years of alleged Lynn Haven corruption

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday prosecutors filed a new federal indictment that revealed several years’ worth of suspected crimes committed by the two individuals in the Lynn Haven corruption case.  The superseding indictment against James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, alleges 24 criminal […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Reason.com

Brickbat: What a Pill

Makayla Crandall, a school health technician at Florida's Destin Middle School, was charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one count of failure to maintain narcotics records. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Crandall stole prescription medicines she was supposed to be holding for and administering to students, including Adderall. In some cases, she replaced the medicines with over-the-counter pain relievers.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven Commissioner calls for police chief to be fired

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder is calling for Chief Ricky Ramie to be fired after his conversations by text with former City Manager Mike White came to light. “It doesn’t matter actually what he said, but what matters is the fact that Lynn Haven residents deserve much more than that. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven commissioner testifies in corruption case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder has made no secret of her support of former Mayor Margo Anderson.  That support hasn’t waivered even as Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, face federal bribery charges and a host of related accusations from the FBI and federal prosecutors.  During a […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
niceville.com

Marianna woman charged with constitutional amendment petition fraud crimes

MARIANNA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has charged a Marianna woman with constitutional amendment petition fraud crimes, the FDLE has announced. The FDLE said its agents arrested Kattie McCalister, 60, of Marianna, on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Serious crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Electrifying testimony rocks Lynn Haven corruption case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case promised explosive testimony involving current and former city officials as the town’s former mayor and one of its biggest contractors fight the federal government.  And Monday did not disappoint.  Former City Commissioner Antonious Barnes refused to say that James Finch, the owner of […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Panama City moves forward with forensic audit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Months after former Panama City CRA Director Michael Johnson was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city, commissioners are making plans for a full review of the city’s budget. Johnson allegedly stole more than $550,000. Panama City Police said $470,000 was stolen from the Friends […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Never a dull December in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A tradition that started out as a neighborly competition is now providing thousands of dollars to local families in need. Lynn Haven Resident David Price has set up his Christmas light display for the seventh year in a row and it’s only getting bigger. More than 100,000 lights beam every […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL

