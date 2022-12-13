Makayla Crandall, a school health technician at Florida's Destin Middle School, was charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one count of failure to maintain narcotics records. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Crandall stole prescription medicines she was supposed to be holding for and administering to students, including Adderall. In some cases, she replaced the medicines with over-the-counter pain relievers.

DESTIN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO