Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the Minnesota Vikings gathered in their humbled locker room at halftime in a huge hole, cornerback Patrick Peterson set the tone for an historic escape by promising his offensive teammates the defense would do its part to hold the Indianapolis Colts. “You just need five touchdowns,” Peterson told them. “That’s nothing.” This rally sure was something, though. The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Prolific in historic win
Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. Jefferson stayed down after a second-quarter catch attempt but walked off the field under his own power, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and soon returned to the game after being checked out for a chest injury. The Vikings failed in every phase of the game en route to a 33-0 halftime deficit, but Jefferson contributed to their historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He went into the blue medical tent later in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion but returned again and went on to notch his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. Jefferson needs 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants to break Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record.
Deion Sanders leaves for Colorado on sour note as Jackson State loses perfect season in wild Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders' last game as the coach at Jackson State didn't disappoint. The 2022 Celebration Bowl was a back-and-forth affair between the Tigers and NC Central, and the Eagles made one more play to win 41-34 in overtime. Despite coming into the game as a two-score underdog, NC Central brought...
Vikings overcome 2 fumble return TD wipeouts in comeback
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s completion of the biggest comeback in NFL history hit plenty of speed bumps. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan had not one, but two, fumble returns for touchdowns foiled by the whistle in the 39-36 overtime victory over Indianapolis on Saturday. The first one came in the...
Watson throws TD, wins home debut as Browns down Ravens 13-3
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Browns to an ugly 13-3 win on Saturday over the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who need injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson to get back quickly. Watson wasn’t spectacular, but he did enough in his third game since being reinstated from an NFL suspension to help the Browns (6-8) keep their miniscule playoff hopes alive. Watson, who was banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct, connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter to put the Browns up 13-3 — the biggest deficit the Ravens (9-5) have faced all season. Watson finished 18 of 28 for 161 yards, and added 22 on the ground.
Vikings beat Colts in OT in biggest comeback in NFL history
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk...
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers minor ankle injury
Cruz suffered what's believed to be a minor ankle injury while playing in the Dominican Winter League on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. While it's good news that the Pirates are referring to the injury as minor, it's too early to say that Cruz is definitely in the clear. The injury is at least serious enough that the Pirates will have him undergo further tests. Once the results of those tests are known, it should become clear whether or not Cruz is at risk of missing time next season.
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury
Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Not off injured reserve yet
The Eagles didn't activate Goedert (shoulder) ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. After missing the requisite four games on injured reserve, Goedert was designated for return Wednesday, which allowed him to practice for the first time since he injured his shoulder Week 10 against the Commanders. It appears Philadelphia will take a cautious approach with their No. 1 tight end, though, and keep him out for one more contest, with an eye toward returning next Saturday, Dec. 24 in Dallas. In the meantime, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra will continue to man the position for the Eagles.
NC Central wins Celebration Bowl in Sanders’ Jackson finale
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Davius Richard scored on a 1-yard plunge in overtime and North Carolina Central beat Jackson State 41-34 on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl to spoil coach Deion Sanders’ bid for an undefeated season in his final game with the Tigers. The Eagles made a...
Purdue legend Drew Brees hired as interim assistant coach, will help team prepare for Citrus Bowl
Purdue legend Drew Brees is joining the Boilermakers as an interim assistant coach as the team prepares for its Citrus Bowl showdown with LSU on Jan. 2, the school announced Thursday. The move comes as coach Jeff Brohm departs Purdue for Louisville, leaving the program's coaching staff in a state of transition as it approaches one of its most prestigious bowl assignments in recent history.
National Signing Day 2022: Five college football teams that can make noise in early signing period
The early signing period in college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and there is a large contingent of programs that are in a good position to close well as they look to stack their recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle. Whether it was a result of coaching changes, expected NFL departures or early enrollment, more and more players have committed to their respective schools well in advance of next week. Still, the pool of prospects remains loaded with potential top-tier talent that could come in and eventually make an impact.
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
Titans' Denico Autry: Out again
Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Autry will miss a fourth straight game due to a knee issue he sustained in the Titans' Week 11 win over Green Bay. Autry's absence for Week 15 leaves Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham as the only healthy outside linebackers opposite Bud Dupree.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice
Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at walk-through
Jackson (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's walk-through, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun and Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com report. While Shaffer doesn't expect Jackson to be active Saturday against the Browns, Tyler Huntley (concussion protocol) was at Thursday's walk-through and appears to be on track to play this weekend. Added context regarding the duo's Week 15 status will arrive later Thursday when the Ravens' final injury report of the week is posted.
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win
Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Won't play Sunday
Burks (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. With Burks and C.J. Board (ribs) both out this weekend, Chris Conley and Racey McMath are candidates to log added Week 15 wideout reps behind Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Burks, who was also sidelined in Week 14, will now look to gain clearance to play ahead of the Titans' Dec. 24 contest against the Texans.
