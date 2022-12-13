ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off with non-contact knee injury

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off with a knee injury he suffered on the third play from scrimmage of Monday night's game against the visiting New England Patriots.

The Cardinals originally said Murray was questionable to return. He was ruled out in the second quarter.

Murray was injured on a play in which he dropped back to pass and then scrambled for a gain of 3 yards. He fell awkwardly on a non-contact play and was quickly attended to by team trainers.

"It's tough. He'll be out the rest of the game, that's all I know," Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury told ESPN during the contest. "You hate to see that. Guys have got to rally around Colt and hopefully we can get it done."

Veteran Colt McCoy replaced Murray. McCoy started two games in November when Murray was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Murray entered the game with 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 415 yards and three scores on the ground.

New England receiver DeVante Parker (head) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) were ruled out midway through the second quarter.

--Field Level Media

