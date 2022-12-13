NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Related
Playoff-bound Eagles out for more vs. fading Bears
Even as the Philadelphia Eagles rose to the top record in the NFL, there were questions about whether the team would falter during a Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans or a visit to the NFC East rival New York Giants the following week. Philadelphia responded against those playoff hopefuls with victories by a combined 51 points, sparked by quarterback and league MVP contender Jalen Hurts, who passed for a total of 597 yards in the key tests and five touchdowns while rushing for...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers OTA
May 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Mason Rudolph (2) participate in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Per reports, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with a game official and $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet while on the playing field. Jeudy, 23, was not penalized for either infraction...
Air of familiarity underscores Raiders-Patriots matchup
When the Raiders' schedule was released in May, there's a good chance head coach Josh McDaniels glanced at it and immediately circled his team's Week 15 matchup. That's because Las Vegas is set to host a team that McDaniels knows well, as the New England Patriots prepare to pay a visit to Sin City, wrapping up a brief two-game road trip out West. McDaniels had two stints with the Patriots,...
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) greets New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) following the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Dec 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) follows the play at right. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
49ers clinch NFC West by dispatching Seahawks
Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title with a 21-13 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The 49ers (10-4) won their seventh consecutive game to take a three-game lead over the Seahawks (7-7) with three games to play in the regular season. San Francisco swept the season series to clinch the tiebreaker should the teams finish tied. ...
Drew Brees hired by Purdue as interim assistant coach
Former NFL and Purdue quarterback Drew Brees will serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater's Citrus Bowl game against LSU. Brees will aid the Boilermakers (8-5) in preparation for the Jan. 2 game and also participate in recruiting activities, per Purdue's news release on Thursday. "Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football,"...
Texans may use two QBs to keep Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes off field
It's long been an article of faith in the NFL that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. For at least one week, the Houston Texans successfully challenged that notion and nearly upset the Dallas Cowboys. It appears they're willing to flout convention again on Sunday when they host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. Rotating Davis Mills and newly acquired Jeff Driskel, Houston (1-11-1) led in the final...
NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Dec 11, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) throws a pass in the fourth quarter as Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) rushes at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Baker Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams face Packers
The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay. Los Angeles (4-9) has followed up its Super Bowl season with an ugly campaign that has been derailed by injuries and inconsistent play. The defending champs stumbled through an unthinkable six-game losing streak that appeared destined to become a seven-game skid until Baker Mayfield guided an...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Play of Rookie Lineman Zach Tom
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke in glowing terms of rookie offensive lineman Zach Tom on Thursday, Dec. 15.
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks towards the sideline before running a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) motions at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Ariz., USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) waves as he s carted off the field after an injury against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Patriots 1213 New England Patriots At Arizona Cardinals
Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy to start vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to make his second career NFL start in Thursday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported. Purdy was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable with rib and oblique injuries. He sustained the injuries during the 49ers' 35-7 romp over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns versus the Buccaneers. He also rushed for a score for San Francisco (9-4), which could clinch the NFC West title with a win over Seattle (7-6) on Thursday night. Purdy, 22, was selected with the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to earn the title of "Mr. Irrelevant." --Field Level Media
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
