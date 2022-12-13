ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

By Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ph6j2_0jgNSrIW00

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reacts as he is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the New England Patriots in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Playoff-bound Eagles out for more vs. fading Bears

Even as the Philadelphia Eagles rose to the top record in the NFL, there were questions about whether the team would falter during a Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans or a visit to the NFC East rival New York Giants the following week. Philadelphia responded against those playoff hopefuls with victories by a combined 51 points, sparked by quarterback and league MVP contender Jalen Hurts, who passed for a total of 597 yards in the key tests and five touchdowns while rushing for...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers OTA

May 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Mason Rudolph (2) participate in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Per reports, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with a game official and $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet while on the playing field. Jeudy, 23, was not penalized for either infraction...
DENVER, CO
Air of familiarity underscores Raiders-Patriots matchup

When the Raiders' schedule was released in May, there's a good chance head coach Josh McDaniels glanced at it and immediately circled his team's Week 15 matchup. That's because Las Vegas is set to host a team that McDaniels knows well, as the New England Patriots prepare to pay a visit to Sin City, wrapping up a brief two-game road trip out West. McDaniels had two stints with the Patriots,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) follows the play at right. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
SEATTLE, WA
49ers clinch NFC West by dispatching Seahawks

Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title with a 21-13 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The 49ers (10-4) won their seventh consecutive game to take a three-game lead over the Seahawks (7-7) with three games to play in the regular season. San Francisco swept the season series to clinch the tiebreaker should the teams finish tied. ...
SEATTLE, WA
Drew Brees hired by Purdue as interim assistant coach

Former NFL and Purdue quarterback Drew Brees will serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater's Citrus Bowl game against LSU. Brees will aid the Boilermakers (8-5) in preparation for the Jan. 2 game and also participate in recruiting activities, per Purdue's news release on Thursday. "Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football,"...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Texans may use two QBs to keep Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes off field

It's long been an article of faith in the NFL that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. For at least one week, the Houston Texans successfully challenged that notion and nearly upset the Dallas Cowboys. It appears they're willing to flout convention again on Sunday when they host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. Rotating Davis Mills and newly acquired Jeff Driskel, Houston (1-11-1) led in the final...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Dec 11, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) throws a pass in the fourth quarter as Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) rushes at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK STATE
Baker Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams face Packers

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay. Los Angeles (4-9) has followed up its Super Bowl season with an ugly campaign that has been derailed by injuries and inconsistent play. The defending champs stumbled through an unthinkable six-game losing streak that appeared destined to become a seven-game skid until Baker Mayfield guided an...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) motions at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
Syndication: Arizona Republic

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Ariz., USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) waves as he s carted off the field after an injury against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Patriots 1213 New England Patriots At Arizona Cardinals
Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy to start vs. Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to make his second career NFL start in Thursday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported. Purdy was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable with rib and oblique injuries. He sustained the injuries during the 49ers' 35-7 romp over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns versus the Buccaneers. He also rushed for a score for San Francisco (9-4), which could clinch the NFC West title with a win over Seattle (7-6) on Thursday night. Purdy, 22, was selected with the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to earn the title of "Mr. Irrelevant." --Field Level Media
SEATTLE, WA
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NEVADA STATE
