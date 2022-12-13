Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
9-year-old Lincoln racer receives USAC Quarter Midget Dirt National Champion trophy
Indianapolis, Ind. (WICS/WRSP) - Car racing is pretty popular around Central Illinois. We have quite a few stars like Justin Allgaier and Tim Wilkerson. Now a 9-year-old Lincoln resident is the next in line to shine on the race track. Henry Schneider is the US Auto Club Quarter Midget Dirt...
newschannel20.com
New smoke detector law in Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — State and local fire safety experts gathered in Decatur on Thursday, to make the public aware of Illinois' new 10-year smoke alarm law. The new law requires residents to replace older smoke alarms with models with a 10-year sealed battery. The law goes into effect on January 1.
newschannel20.com
20th annual Champaign Shop with a Cop
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary of the Champaign Police Department's (CPD) Shop with a Cop at Meijer. Current and retired law enforcement from CPD, Illinois State Police, Parkland College, and other nearby cities all joined families in need to shop with their children for Christmas gifts. CPD believes it is important to be a part of the community they serve and give back, especially during the holiday season.
newschannel20.com
Coroner identifies man killed in US 36 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day released the identity of the man who was killed in a crash on US 36 on Thursday. The coroner identified Norman D. Nicholas, 59, of Decatur, as the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle near the roadway in the 5800 block of E Route 36.
newschannel20.com
Police department struggles with staffing shortages, causing longer response times
TOLONO, Ill. (WCCU) — Officers have left Tolono Police Department (TPD) in recent years because of changes in police protocol, overnight schedules, and other departments offering higher pay. As of now, the TPD is budgeted to have five full-time officers but currently has three. Another three are part-time, who...
newschannel20.com
ISP investigating fatal hit and run
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 Special Agents are investigating a hit-and-run fatal crash that occurred on US Route 36 and Salem School Road in Macon County on Wednesday. ISP says on Thursday at 7 a.m., the Macon County Sheriff’s Office...
newschannel20.com
US 36 shut down after crash
US 36 is shut down Thursday morning after a crash. The crash happened near Salem School Rd. In Long Creek. Police say drivers should find an alternate route if possible. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Comments / 0