Vancouver man with medical issues, 66, missing

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A 66-year-old Vancouver resident with medical issues has not been seen in a while and is considered missing.

Dennis Ray Nalley was last seen in Vancouver near Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast 44th Street, police said, though they did not say when he was seen at that location.

Family members told police they’re concerned about Nalley because of some medical issues. Nalley uses a walker to get around.

Nalley is 5-feet-8 and weighs 100 pounds. He’s a white man with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Nalley should call either 911 or 311.

