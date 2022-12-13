ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

SU wins first-ever soccer national championship

By Reegan Domagala, Dave Longley
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tYmf_0jgNQbUY00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) — The Syracuse Orange are National Champions! ‘Cuse won a penalty kick shootout, 7-6, over Indiana to claim the first national championship in program history.

The shootout was tied at 4-4 after the first round of five, sending it to sudden victory. Both teams converted on their sixth attempts before Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy made a save on Maouloune Goumballe’s shot, giving the Orange a chance for victory.

Senior captain Amferny Sinclair stepped to the spot and buried his PK, giving Syracuse the national title.

The Orange, which never trailed in the match, took the lead in the 24th minute when Nathan Opoku got around multiple defenders and put his shot into the top left corner of the net. It marked the first goal against Indiana in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hoosiers scored the equalizer in the 32nd minute on a goal by Patrick Mcdonald. Syracuse answered 86 seconds later. Opoku battled a pair of defenders on the left side of the box before delivering a pass to Curt Calov, who took a touch and then put his shot past IU goalkeeper JT Harms to put the Orange back on top, 2-1.

The score stayed that way until the 80th minute when Herbert Endeley got his shot past a diving Shealy to even things up at 2-2. Neither team could capitalize on their opportunities in the final 20 minutes to force overtime.

For the first time in program history, the Orange are NCAA National Champions, beating Indiana 7-6 in the penalty shootout!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXHOf_0jgNQbUY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1laH1f_0jgNQbUY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnJSi_0jgNQbUY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lqYR_0jgNQbUY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJ1xA_0jgNQbUY00

The Orange outshot the Hoosiers, 5-3, in the two 10-minute extra sessions, getting two shots on frame, but Harms stopped both tries as the game went to a penalty kick shootout.

Shealy was named the 2022 Men’s College Cup Defensive Most Outstanding Player, while Opoku earned Most Outstanding Offensive Player. They were joined on the All-Tournament Team by Levonte Johnson, Curt Calov, Christian Curti and Jeorgio Kocevski.

The victory marks the 80th national championship in Syracuse Athletics’ history – 31 team titles and 49 individual championships. It is the 15th team title since the establishment of NCAA Championships, with men’s lacrosse (11), field hockey, men’s basketball, men’s cross country, and now men’s soccer hoisting NCAA Championship trophies.

Print Friendly Version

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Jaeden Gould Discusses Syracuse Commitment

One of the first schools to contact former Nebraska defensive back Jaeden Gould when he entered the transfer portal was Syracuse. The Orange recruited him out of Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey and was chomping at the bit to get another shot at the former SI-99 prospect. An official visit ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Watch: Jim Boeheim’s weekly radio appearance on ESPN Syracuse Orange Nation Show

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim joined Steve Infanti and Mario Sacco for his weekly appearance on ESPN Syracuse Orange Nation Show and CuseSportsTalk.com. SU has won four straight games. Syracuse returns to action on Saturday in its non-conference finale at the JMA Wireless Dome against Cornell. To watch the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

SU's national title plus World Cup makes for soccer fever

Syracuse University's men's soccer team just clinched its first-ever national championship title as fandom around the sport is nearly at its peak. The Orange's triumph comes while teams across the world are competing on the international stage at the FIFA World Cup—and the combination is a business bump for the local bar scene.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse picks up 4-star cornerback Jaeden Gould out of transfer portal

Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing Jeremiah Wilson to the transfer portal Monday, Syracuse football added a Nebraska transfer to potentially replace him on the depth chart. Jaeden Gould announced his commitment Tuesday via Twitter, just hours after interim defensive coordinator Nick Monroe sent out a bat signal of sorts hinting at his recruitment from his own account.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse wins fourth-straight against Monmouth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – A career-high 24-point showing by Judah Mintz pushed Syracuse to an 86-71 win against Monmouth inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The victory marked the fourth straight for the Orange and improved their record to 7-4, while the visiting Hawks moved to 1-10. Jesse Edwards recorded his fifth […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse CB Duce Chestnut has entered the transfer portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Tuesday night the Syracuse football team losing a star player to its secondary. Sophomore cornerback Duce Chestnut announcing on social media that he’s entered the transfer portal. https://twitter.com/BallgameDuce/status/1602838872152756224/photo/1 Chestnut becomes the ninth Syracuse player to enter the portal since the regular season ended. In his two seasons at Syracuse he tallied […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Special Syracuse Soccer/Basketball Dome offer for Dec. 12

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse University Athletics is offering its fans the chance to watch the men’s soccer team in the NCAA Championship game and the men’s basketball squad host Monmouth on Monday, December 12, in the JMA Wireless Dome. A specially priced $10 ticket will provide fans with a reserved seat in section […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse women dominate Wagner at home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Every Syracuse player scored in a 30-point home win for the Orange Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome.Syracuse improves to 8-2 overall with the 83-53 win over Wagner (4-5). Syracuse was led by Dairauna Lewis’ fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds while Saniaa Wilson […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Student-Athlete of the Week: C-NS’s Jack Sherbourne

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you think the sport of wrestling is tough, try doing it with a hearing disability.  “It’s not so bad as not being able to see but hearing definitely affects how you wrestle on the mat. When normal kids get to look at their coaches and hear their coach from the […]
CICERO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SU Soccer Advances to National Title Game

CARY, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse outlasted Creighton on Friday night in Cary, N.C., to advance to the NCAA National Championship for the first time in program history. The 3-2 victory brings Syracuse’s win total to 18, a program record for the Orange. Levonte Johnson scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute on a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy