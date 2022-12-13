ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

By Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RgM7I_0jgNQ07200

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reacts as he is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the New England Patriots in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) motions at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
Air of familiarity underscores Raiders-Patriots matchup

When the Raiders' schedule was released in May, there's a good chance head coach Josh McDaniels glanced at it and immediately circled his team's Week 15 matchup. That's because Las Vegas is set to host a team that McDaniels knows well, as the New England Patriots prepare to pay a visit to Sin City, wrapping up a brief two-game road trip out West. McDaniels had two stints with the Patriots,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Giants, Commanders clash in crucial divisional rematch

The Washington Commanders will face the New York Giants for the second time in as many weeks when the teams meet in a contest filled with playoff implications on Sunday night in Landover, Md. The Commanders and the host Giants played to a 20-20 tie on Dec. 4 before the Giants got clobbered by the visiting Eagles 48-22 last Sunday. Washington used its bye week to prepare for the teams' rematch. ...
LANDOVER, MD
Texans may use two QBs to keep Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes off field

It's long been an article of faith in the NFL that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. For at least one week, the Houston Texans successfully challenged that notion and nearly upset the Dallas Cowboys. It appears they're willing to flout convention again on Sunday when they host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. Rotating Davis Mills and newly acquired Jeff Driskel, Houston (1-11-1) led in the final...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Per reports, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with a game official and $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet while on the playing field. Jeudy, 23, was not penalized for either infraction...
DENVER, CO
Baker Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams face Packers

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay. Los Angeles (4-9) has followed up its Super Bowl season with an ugly campaign that has been derailed by injuries and inconsistent play. The defending champs stumbled through an unthinkable six-game losing streak that appeared destined to become a seven-game skid until Baker Mayfield guided an...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tom Brady, Joe Burrow meet for first time as Bucs host Bengals

Joe Burrow aims to propel the Cincinnati Bengals to their sixth straight victory on Sunday when they visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game itself between the Bengals (9-4) and Buccaneers (6-7) -- and not the first overall meeting between the high-profile quarterbacks -- was the focus for Burrow on Wednesday. "It is what it is," Burrow said. "I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Jets QB Zach Wilson to start as Mike White not cleared for contact

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson -- and not Mike White -- will be under center to start Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Lions in East Rutherford, N.J. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that team doctors would not clear White for contact after he sustained injured ribs during the Jets' 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "Sunday after the game, obviously it was well-documented (White) was taken...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy to start vs. Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to make his second career NFL start in Thursday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported. Purdy was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable with rib and oblique injuries. He sustained the injuries during the 49ers' 35-7 romp over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns versus the Buccaneers. He also rushed for a score for San Francisco (9-4), which could clinch the NFC West title with a win over Seattle (7-6) on Thursday night. Purdy, 22, was selected with the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to earn the title of "Mr. Irrelevant." --Field Level Media
SEATTLE, WA
49ers clinch NFC West by dispatching Seahawks

Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title with a 21-13 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The 49ers (10-4) won their seventh consecutive game to take a three-game lead over the Seahawks (7-7) with three games to play in the regular season. San Francisco swept the season series to clinch the tiebreaker should the teams finish tied. ...
SEATTLE, WA
