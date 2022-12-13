NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Related
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) motions at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Air of familiarity underscores Raiders-Patriots matchup
When the Raiders' schedule was released in May, there's a good chance head coach Josh McDaniels glanced at it and immediately circled his team's Week 15 matchup. That's because Las Vegas is set to host a team that McDaniels knows well, as the New England Patriots prepare to pay a visit to Sin City, wrapping up a brief two-game road trip out West. McDaniels had two stints with the Patriots,...
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Giants, Commanders clash in crucial divisional rematch
The Washington Commanders will face the New York Giants for the second time in as many weeks when the teams meet in a contest filled with playoff implications on Sunday night in Landover, Md. The Commanders and the host Giants played to a 20-20 tie on Dec. 4 before the Giants got clobbered by the visiting Eagles 48-22 last Sunday. Washington used its bye week to prepare for the teams' rematch. ...
Texans may use two QBs to keep Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes off field
It's long been an article of faith in the NFL that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. For at least one week, the Houston Texans successfully challenged that notion and nearly upset the Dallas Cowboys. It appears they're willing to flout convention again on Sunday when they host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. Rotating Davis Mills and newly acquired Jeff Driskel, Houston (1-11-1) led in the final...
Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Per reports, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with a game official and $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet while on the playing field. Jeudy, 23, was not penalized for either infraction...
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) greets New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) following the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Practice on Dec. 16
Watch Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers go through drills before this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Baker Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams face Packers
The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay. Los Angeles (4-9) has followed up its Super Bowl season with an ugly campaign that has been derailed by injuries and inconsistent play. The defending champs stumbled through an unthinkable six-game losing streak that appeared destined to become a seven-game skid until Baker Mayfield guided an...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks towards the sideline before running a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Brady, Joe Burrow meet for first time as Bucs host Bengals
Joe Burrow aims to propel the Cincinnati Bengals to their sixth straight victory on Sunday when they visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game itself between the Bengals (9-4) and Buccaneers (6-7) -- and not the first overall meeting between the high-profile quarterbacks -- was the focus for Burrow on Wednesday. "It is what it is," Burrow said. "I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom,...
NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Dec 11, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) throws a pass in the fourth quarter as Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) rushes at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Play of Rookie Lineman Zach Tom
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke in glowing terms of rookie offensive lineman Zach Tom on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Jets QB Zach Wilson to start as Mike White not cleared for contact
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson -- and not Mike White -- will be under center to start Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Lions in East Rutherford, N.J. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that team doctors would not clear White for contact after he sustained injured ribs during the Jets' 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "Sunday after the game, obviously it was well-documented (White) was taken...
Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy to start vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to make his second career NFL start in Thursday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported. Purdy was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable with rib and oblique injuries. He sustained the injuries during the 49ers' 35-7 romp over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns versus the Buccaneers. He also rushed for a score for San Francisco (9-4), which could clinch the NFC West title with a win over Seattle (7-6) on Thursday night. Purdy, 22, was selected with the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to earn the title of "Mr. Irrelevant." --Field Level Media
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
49ers clinch NFC West by dispatching Seahawks
Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title with a 21-13 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The 49ers (10-4) won their seventh consecutive game to take a three-game lead over the Seahawks (7-7) with three games to play in the regular season. San Francisco swept the season series to clinch the tiebreaker should the teams finish tied. ...
The Newport Plain Talk
Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.newportplaintalk.com
Comments / 0