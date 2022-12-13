Read full article on original website
Security guard shot outside Macon restaurant earlier this week dies from injuries
MACON, Ga. — A security guard who was shot outside a Macon restaurant on Monday has died from his injuries, according to Coroner Leon Jones. 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls died just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, just days after being shot outside the Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12.
Accident involving a log truck blocking intersection in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An accident involving a log truck is partially blocking a busy intersection in Monroe County. It happened at a traffic circle in Monroe County at the intersection of highway 87, also known as US 23, and state Highway 18. The sheriff's office says the east...
Suspected Burglar in Harbor Freight and Goodwill Incidents Arrested on Several Charges
A man from Kite, Georgia was arrested in Statesboro Thursday after burglarizing Harbor Freight and damaging a surveillance camera at the nearby Goodwill. On Wednesday night, a man with a vehicle and attached trailer were seen on video from Harbor Freight after Statesboro Police Department officers responded to the business’s alarm being activated. The following morning, officers responded to Goodwill after employees discovered a damaged surveillance camera and a suspicious vehicle and trailer parked near the building. Detectives confirmed that the vehicle/trailer were the same from the Harbor Freight incident. The truck was found to be registered to Kyle Matthew Edenfield and was searched pursuant to a search warrant. The same day, Edenfield was reported to be loitering in the area around Goodwill. He was arrested and charged with 1 count of Burglary-2nd Degree, 2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor), and 1 count of Possession of a Drug Related Object. He has an extensive criminal history, including burglary, and remains in the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action.
GBI investigates homicide of man in Emanuel County
GARFIELD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death that happened on St. Paul Road in Emanuel County. On Dec. 15, around 3:20 a.m., a woman called 911 about a home on fire on the 1000 block of Friendship Church Road in Garfield, Ga. During the...
Victim identified after shooting on Wallace Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A woman is dead after being shot in a field in Warner Robins on Thursday according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department. They say officers received a call about a person shot around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Wallace Drive.
UPDATE: Teen dies after shooting at Green Meadows Apartments
UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night 16-year-old Nathaniel Alexander Elder was pronounced dead by medical staff at Atrium Health Navicent. Further details will be released once they’re available. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500...
Macon woman shot and killed in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a Macon woman dead. According to a report, a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Christy Fisher, of Macon, called Warner Robins Police to tell them she'd been shot. The call came in just after midnight Wednesday night. When officers...
Four tractor trailer pileup leads to traffic delays in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — 13WMAZ has learned more about what led up to a huge traffic delay on I-75 Thursday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a four tractor trailer pileup. They say deputies were sent to the rest area on I-75 around 4 a.m. about a...
14-year-old arrested in connection with Macon death investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 14-year-old is in custody in connection with the death investigation of 22-year-old Tylik Emmanuel Young. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says investigators arrested the juvenile after identifying him as a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest. The juvenile turned himself in Tuesday night.
GBI: Church burglary suspect shot after attacking deputy with a hammer
State officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon, in which the suspect was shot after reportedly attacking a deputy with a hammer.
Scam Alert: No, the Houston County Sheriff’s office won’t call to make you pay a fine
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam targeting Houston County residents. The scammers are using the names of actual employees of local law enforcement agencies and telling residents they owe money for a fine or have an active warrant. No one from the Houston County...
'Always sorry when they have to use force': Baldwin sheriff adds details in hammer attack on deputy
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday evening, Baldwin County deputies shot a woman inside of a church. Pastor Donald Tuft came to check on his church, Antioch Primitive Baptist Church, Tuesday evening around 5 p.m. He says Monday, a church member had called him saying she noticed folding chairs sitting...
Firearm found in backpack at Northside High
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A firearm was found in a student’s backpack at Northside High school on Thursday. According to a callout sent by Principal Markeeta Clayton, an Anonymous Alert led to the search of a student’s backpack which contained a firearm at school. Clayton says that because of the anonymous alert system, the school was able to respond quickly, and that all students and staff are safe and weren’t in danger.
Woman shot by deputies in Baldwin County after they say she attacked with a hammer, charged
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County deputies and the GBI are investigating after a woman was hurt in officer-involved shooting that happened late Tuesday afternoon. According to Sheriff Bill Massee with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the call came in about a break-in at Antioch Baptist Church on Old Monticello Road. Two deputies went to investigate at the church.
Fuel truck overturns in I-75 crash involving 4 tractor-trailers in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Four tractor-trailers were involved in a series of crashes early Thursday morning in Monroe County. At approximately 4 a.m., Monroe County deputies were dispatched to Interstate 75 in reference to a jackknifed tractor-trailer. According to the sheriff’s office, the truck hydroplaned, blocking one lane of...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 12/15/22
A woman is dead after a shooting in the 100 block of Wallace Drive in Warner Robins. The police department is still working to find out what led up the shooting.
Florida woman arrested with $70,000 in Ecstasy pills in Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE, Ga. — A woman was arrested in Monroe County with $70,000 in Ecstasy pills during a traffic stop on Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Soleita Gamboa of Tampa, Florida was pulled over in a Nissan Altima just after 5:30 a.m. for...
'It's well worth it': Macon I-16/I-75 traffic shift to begin Sunday
MACON, Ga. — Maybe your Christmas wishes include an end to the work at Macon's I-75-I-16 interchange. Well, Santa says that's not happening this year or next, but the state is giving the gift of some new traffic lanes this weekend. For many, their drive is about to change...
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office providing Christmas cheer with ‘Santa Village at Outreach’ Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Santa is visiting Macon Saturday to make sure every child has a Christmas filled with excitement. The Bibb County Sherriff’s Office hopes the community will come out to enjoy its “Santa’s Village at Outreach.”. Corporal Tamika Nelson says the event will be...
Juvenile charged for rash of burglaries in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged a 16-year-old in a rash of commercial burglaries in Riddleville, Georgia. The teen has been detained in a regional juvenile detention center awaiting a court hearing in Washington County Juvenile Court. The series of break-ins are outlined below:
