Dudley, GA

Suspected Burglar in Harbor Freight and Goodwill Incidents Arrested on Several Charges

A man from Kite, Georgia was arrested in Statesboro Thursday after burglarizing Harbor Freight and damaging a surveillance camera at the nearby Goodwill. On Wednesday night, a man with a vehicle and attached trailer were seen on video from Harbor Freight after Statesboro Police Department officers responded to the business’s alarm being activated. The following morning, officers responded to Goodwill after employees discovered a damaged surveillance camera and a suspicious vehicle and trailer parked near the building. Detectives confirmed that the vehicle/trailer were the same from the Harbor Freight incident. The truck was found to be registered to Kyle Matthew Edenfield and was searched pursuant to a search warrant. The same day, Edenfield was reported to be loitering in the area around Goodwill. He was arrested and charged with 1 count of Burglary-2nd Degree, 2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor), and 1 count of Possession of a Drug Related Object. He has an extensive criminal history, including burglary, and remains in the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action.
GBI investigates homicide of man in Emanuel County

GARFIELD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death that happened on St. Paul Road in Emanuel County. On Dec. 15, around 3:20 a.m., a woman called 911 about a home on fire on the 1000 block of Friendship Church Road in Garfield, Ga. During the...
UPDATE: Teen dies after shooting at Green Meadows Apartments

UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night 16-year-old Nathaniel Alexander Elder was pronounced dead by medical staff at Atrium Health Navicent. Further details will be released once they’re available. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500...
Macon woman shot and killed in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a Macon woman dead. According to a report, a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Christy Fisher, of Macon, called Warner Robins Police to tell them she'd been shot. The call came in just after midnight Wednesday night. When officers...
14-year-old arrested in connection with Macon death investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 14-year-old is in custody in connection with the death investigation of 22-year-old Tylik Emmanuel Young. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says investigators arrested the juvenile after identifying him as a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest. The juvenile turned himself in Tuesday night.
Firearm found in backpack at Northside High

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A firearm was found in a student’s backpack at Northside High school on Thursday. According to a callout sent by Principal Markeeta Clayton, an Anonymous Alert led to the search of a student’s backpack which contained a firearm at school. Clayton says that because of the anonymous alert system, the school was able to respond quickly, and that all students and staff are safe and weren’t in danger.
Woman shot by deputies in Baldwin County after they say she attacked with a hammer, charged

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County deputies and the GBI are investigating after a woman was hurt in officer-involved shooting that happened late Tuesday afternoon. According to Sheriff Bill Massee with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the call came in about a break-in at Antioch Baptist Church on Old Monticello Road. Two deputies went to investigate at the church.
Juvenile charged for rash of burglaries in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged a 16-year-old in a rash of commercial burglaries in Riddleville, Georgia. The teen has been detained in a regional juvenile detention center awaiting a court hearing in Washington County Juvenile Court. The series of break-ins are outlined below:
