A man from Kite, Georgia was arrested in Statesboro Thursday after burglarizing Harbor Freight and damaging a surveillance camera at the nearby Goodwill. On Wednesday night, a man with a vehicle and attached trailer were seen on video from Harbor Freight after Statesboro Police Department officers responded to the business’s alarm being activated. The following morning, officers responded to Goodwill after employees discovered a damaged surveillance camera and a suspicious vehicle and trailer parked near the building. Detectives confirmed that the vehicle/trailer were the same from the Harbor Freight incident. The truck was found to be registered to Kyle Matthew Edenfield and was searched pursuant to a search warrant. The same day, Edenfield was reported to be loitering in the area around Goodwill. He was arrested and charged with 1 count of Burglary-2nd Degree, 2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor), and 1 count of Possession of a Drug Related Object. He has an extensive criminal history, including burglary, and remains in the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO