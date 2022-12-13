Portland, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Portland.

The Neah-Kah-Nie High School basketball team will have a game with Catlin Gabel School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00. Neah-Kah-Nie High School Catlin Gabel School December 12, 2022 18:00:00 Sophomore Boys Basketball

The Neah-Kah-Nie High School basketball team will have a game with Catlin Gabel School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00. Neah-Kah-Nie High School Catlin Gabel School December 12, 2022 18:00:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Gresham High School basketball team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00. Gresham High School Roosevelt High School December 12, 2022 19:00:00 Varsity Girls Basketball