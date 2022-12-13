ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Portland.

The Neah-Kah-Nie High School basketball team will have a game with Catlin Gabel School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.

Neah-Kah-Nie High School
Catlin Gabel School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball

The Neah-Kah-Nie High School basketball team will have a game with Catlin Gabel School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.

Neah-Kah-Nie High School
Catlin Gabel School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Gresham High School basketball team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.

Gresham High School
Roosevelt High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Neah-Kah-Nie High School basketball team will have a game with Catlin Gabel School on December 12, 2022, 19:30:00.

Neah-Kah-Nie High School
Catlin Gabel School
December 12, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy