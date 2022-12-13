Portland, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Portland.
The Neah-Kah-Nie High School basketball team will have a game with Catlin Gabel School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
Neah-Kah-Nie High School
Catlin Gabel School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball
The Neah-Kah-Nie High School basketball team will have a game with Catlin Gabel School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
Neah-Kah-Nie High School
Catlin Gabel School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Gresham High School basketball team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.
Gresham High School
Roosevelt High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Neah-Kah-Nie High School basketball team will have a game with Catlin Gabel School on December 12, 2022, 19:30:00.
Neah-Kah-Nie High School
Catlin Gabel School
December 12, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0