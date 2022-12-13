Read full article on original website
WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper
A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek. Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!. "Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked. @k2radionews 🐾 Cougar Spotting Outside Casper, WY...
Meet Santa, The Grinch, and More at David Street Station on Saturday
Christmas is but a few days away and the David Street Station is celebrating the big day a little early. On Saturday, the David Street Station is hosting 'Santa at the Station' and it will feature none other than the big guy himself, good ole Saint Nick. Santa will be...
PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza
There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper
Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
Friday is Mostly Sunny in Casper with Wind Chills as Low as -5
The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day in Casper for Friday, Dec. 16. Wind chill values are as low as -5 degrees with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy, partly breezy. This weekend be prepared for a drop in temps with Jack Frost...
This Is What Casper Googled More Than Anyone In 2022
Google is by far one of the most significant search engines on the web. It is so common we say "Google it" to refer to any search on the internet. Each year the company compiles the end-of-year searches for their Local Year in Seach. We took a look at what Casper searched for the year 2022. Don't worry. It won't show THOSE searches, but the report delves into the most common and unique searches.
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney
The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
The Nic Hosting ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ Support Group for Casper Youth
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions announced that they are partnering with The Nicolaysen Art Museum to expand the group support they offer young people in Natrona County. That's according to a press release from CWHT, who wrote that they are offering 'Where Art Meets Grief,' a program designed to help children and teens express their grief through art.
I-25 Closed From Cheyenne to Casper; I-80 Closed Throughout Wyoming As Well
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 25, from Cheyenne to Casper is closed due to winter weather conditions. "As of December 13 at 05:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 16 to 18 hours," WYDOT wrote on their website. "Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."
Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways
As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
Youth Empowerment Council Awarding $240,000 in Grants To Improve Mental Health of Casper Youth
The Youth Empowerment Council is partnering with the Natrona Collective Health Trust to facilitate the awarding of $240,000 to improve the mental health and well-being of young people in Natrona County. That's according to a press release from the Natrona Collective Health Trust, who wrote that the two organizations will...
Kelly Walsh Students go Viral with 6 Million Views on TikTok for ‘Feliz Bottom Jeans’
Four Kelly Walsh High School choir members have gone viral on TikTok for their rendition of 'Feliz Bottom Jeans,' a mashup of 'Feliz Navidad,' by Jose Feliciano and 'Low,' by T-Pain and Flo-Rida. The quartet performed the song while the KWHS choirs were changing spots between performances, as an off-shoot...
Blowing Snow, Arctic Air Mass Bringing Bitter Cold to Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day with a steady temperature around 17 degrees. Thursday's nighttime low is around 7 degrees with wind chill values as low as -10. A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Natrona County for Saturday through Tuesday:. "An Arctic air mass will...
UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught
A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
Casper Horseheads Collegiate Baseball Team to Cease Operations Immediately
After four seasons as Casper's minor league baseball team, the Casper Horseheads have announced that they are ceasing operations, effective immediately. That's according to a press release from owner Chuck Heeman, who stated that financial burdens and family health are the primary reasons the franchise is coming to an end.
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/14/22 – 12/15/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Man Charged With Shooting Father to Face Trial
A Casper man charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father last year will go to trial in Natrona County District Court. Vincent Daniel Hayes, born in 1983, was charged with killing William Johnson at his home on Nov. 11-12, 2021, according to court documents filed that month. However,...
UPDATE: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee
Lawrence Felter was located and arrested last night around 6pm in Casper, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:48 a.m. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating an escaped convict from the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to Kiera Grogan,...
Bar Nunn Woman Charged for Allegedly Embezzling $120,000 from Company
A Bar Nunn woman was charged with three felonies in Initial Appearances at Natrona County Circuit Court in Casper on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Terra Nevins, born in 1990, was read the following charges:. 1. Obtaining goods by false pretenses, punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. 2. Grand theft, punishable...
