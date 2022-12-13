SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– 35-year-old Kaylee Ann Weisenberg who was convicted and sentenced to 15 years to life for the 2010 second-degree murder of California Highway Patrol officer Brett Oswald while driving under the influence was granted parole.

The 35-year-old woman was driving under the influence of methamphetamine when she struck the 48-year-old CHP officer on South River Road in the rural north end of San Luis Obispo County.

Oswald's Family protested the release of Weisenberg, alongside District Attorney Dan Dow.

“ I strongly disagree with the Parole Board’s decision to release Kaylee Ann Weisenberg back into the community after serving only 12 years for taking the life of a California Highway Patrolman,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “My office will urge Governor Newsom to review and repeal the Parole Board’s decision in this case.”

Weisenberg has served 12 years of her original minimum 15 year sentence.

The post 35-year-old sentenced for killing CHP officer in 2010 DUI released on parole appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .