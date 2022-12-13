Over 90 percent of Alexander and Baldwin’s merchants in Kailua are local businesses. An eclectic collection of locally owned boutiques and eateries makes shopping and dining along Merchant’s Row make this a go to destination spot on Hekili Street. Find apparel and home furnishings, colorful art and energizing crystals along with popular food establishments. One of those stores is Aloha Kira. There is literally something for everyone at Aloha Kira. From keiki to kupuna and the staff is fans of all of the products they carry so ask them any questions when you stop by. There are Gifts for Keiki, Home, Foodies, Friends, and Pets.

