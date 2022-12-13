Read full article on original website
Cooking with Foodland: Holiday pupu ideas for easy entertaining
With the busy holidays upon us, many people are going out to parties and dinner. But, what if you're the host and need ideas for feeding the crowd?
Waikīkī Market opens to host local foods, goods
Waikīkī Market, a new food spot and full service grocery store, is set to open in Waikīkī on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Local Business Aloha Kira has something for everyone
Over 90 percent of Alexander and Baldwin’s merchants in Kailua are local businesses. An eclectic collection of locally owned boutiques and eateries makes shopping and dining along Merchant’s Row make this a go to destination spot on Hekili Street. Find apparel and home furnishings, colorful art and energizing crystals along with popular food establishments. One of those stores is Aloha Kira. There is literally something for everyone at Aloha Kira. From keiki to kupuna and the staff is fans of all of the products they carry so ask them any questions when you stop by. There are Gifts for Keiki, Home, Foodies, Friends, and Pets.
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
SALT at our Kaka’ako offering free giveaways this holiday season
Shoppers are invited to celebrate the season of giving by submitting a wish on SALT's Wish Aloha + 12 Days to Christmas Countdown social media posts.
Winter ‘Aloha Land’ features holiday displays, zipline ... and even snow!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Show Aloha Land is back and in full swing!. What started in 2020 as a way to celebrate the holidays safely during the pandemic has become a tradition. Mike Gangloff, owner of MIRA Construction Inc., says during those dark times, he was sad to see the annual...
Chanukah to be celebrated across Hawaii
It will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Kuhio corner on Kalakaua Avenue at the Ewa entrance to Waikiki.
Ice Palace set to reopen this week
The ice skating rink has been closed since March 16, 2020, due to COVID and renovations, but since then has been preparing for skaters return.
Na Leo Pilimehana to Perform at Special Holiday Dinner
Honolulu (KHON2) – Na Hoku Hano Hano award winners, Na Leo Pilimehana will perform Saturday, December 17th at the Hawaii Convention Center for a special holiday dinner concert. Hosted by Brook Lee and Lance Rae, a special holiday dinner concert will offer delicious food, signature drinks and Hawaii artists.
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery
Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.
Holidays with the Animals at Honolulu Zoo
This Saturday Dec. 17 the Honolulu Zoo is inviting the public to join the Holidays with the Animals.
New Location for Diem 99 Café
The Vietnamese café known for it’s great food has found a new location. Diem 99 Café was forced to leave it’s previous spot at 99 Ranch in Mapunapuna when the land was sold. Now Diem 99 Café is at 197 Sand Island Access road #103. Delicious and healthy Pho ; Banh Mi ; Lemongrass Chicken ; Spring, Summer and their famous Super Rolls. They are open for breakfast at 5am and serve lunch and dinner till 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Saturdays are from 7:00 am till 2:00 pm, and closed on Sundays.
UH Manoa esports wins best collegiate program in the nation
According to the University of Hawaii at Manoa, their esports program has been named the 2022 best collegiate esports program of the year by Esports Awards.
Humane Society Ewa campus to open in March
Their open-air adoption lanai is centrally located and flanked by two cat pavilions, three dog pavilions and an exotics pavilion in the middle. There will also be a classroom for educating the public and community outreach programs.
Restaurants relying on holiday dining amid inflation squeeze
The Hawaii Restaurant Association President Sheryl Matsuoka said they are noticing more people sticking to a budget.
My 8 Favorite Sandwiches on O‘ahu
Perhaps it stems from my dad’s love language. The Frito Lay chip man would pack my lunch on his days off, making me mile-high hoagies with everything we had in the fridge. The perfect main to a side bag of Sun Chips, I always thought. Honolulu may not be known for one signature sandwich in particular, but a handful of sammies have earned a place in my heart. Truth is, sandwiches are always tastier when someone else makes them for you. Here are my favorites, in no particular order:
Box jellyfish advisory issued for parts of Oahu
Lifeguards have spotted box jellyfish along the shore in Waikiki, Ala Moana and Pokai Bay.
LIST: Holiday safety tips to know for Christmas
The holiday season is here, and the American Red Cross offers safety information for everyone to stay safe from home fires this holiday season.
Vegan Food Near Me: What to Eat in Honolulu
From vibrant açaí bowls to plant-based sushi and tofu katsu bento boxes, Honolulu has a wide and diverse array of vegan food that reflects Hawaii’s history as a cultural melting pot. The beautiful weather makes it the perfect place to grab a bite to eat outside with many restaurants offering outdoor seating and take-away options, allowing you to camp out on the beach with a satisfying vegan spread. From casual cafés to impressive multi-course tasting menus, here are just 14 of the fabulous vegan restaurants that Honolulu has to offer.
UH Mānoa commencement ceremony traffic advisory
The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa is hosting its Fall 2022 graduation ceremony for 850 newly minted professionals this Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
