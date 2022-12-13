ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

KHON2

Local Business Aloha Kira has something for everyone

Over 90 percent of Alexander and Baldwin’s merchants in Kailua are local businesses. An eclectic collection of locally owned boutiques and eateries makes shopping and dining along Merchant’s Row make this a go to destination spot on Hekili Street. Find apparel and home furnishings, colorful art and energizing crystals along with popular food establishments. One of those stores is Aloha Kira. There is literally something for everyone at Aloha Kira. From keiki to kupuna and the staff is fans of all of the products they carry so ask them any questions when you stop by. There are Gifts for Keiki, Home, Foodies, Friends, and Pets.
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Na Leo Pilimehana to Perform at Special Holiday Dinner

Honolulu (KHON2) – Na Hoku Hano Hano award winners, Na Leo Pilimehana will perform Saturday, December 17th at the Hawaii Convention Center for a special holiday dinner concert. Hosted by Brook Lee and Lance Rae, a special holiday dinner concert will offer delicious food, signature drinks and Hawaii artists.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery

Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

New Location for Diem 99 Café

The Vietnamese café known for it’s great food has found a new location. Diem 99 Café was forced to leave it’s previous spot at 99 Ranch in Mapunapuna when the land was sold. Now Diem 99 Café is at 197 Sand Island Access road #103. Delicious and healthy Pho ; Banh Mi ; Lemongrass Chicken ; Spring, Summer and their famous Super Rolls. They are open for breakfast at 5am and serve lunch and dinner till 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Saturdays are from 7:00 am till 2:00 pm, and closed on Sundays.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Humane Society Ewa campus to open in March

Their open-air adoption lanai is centrally located and flanked by two cat pavilions, three dog pavilions and an exotics pavilion in the middle. There will also be a classroom for educating the public and community outreach programs.
WAIPAHU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

My 8 Favorite Sandwiches on O‘ahu

Perhaps it stems from my dad’s love language. The Frito Lay chip man would pack my lunch on his days off, making me mile-high hoagies with everything we had in the fridge. The perfect main to a side bag of Sun Chips, I always thought. Honolulu may not be known for one signature sandwich in particular, but a handful of sammies have earned a place in my heart. Truth is, sandwiches are always tastier when someone else makes them for you. Here are my favorites, in no particular order:
vegnews.com

Vegan Food Near Me: What to Eat in Honolulu

From vibrant açaí bowls to plant-based sushi and tofu katsu bento boxes, Honolulu has a wide and diverse array of vegan food that reflects Hawaii’s history as a cultural melting pot. The beautiful weather makes it the perfect place to grab a bite to eat outside with many restaurants offering outdoor seating and take-away options, allowing you to camp out on the beach with a satisfying vegan spread. From casual cafés to impressive multi-course tasting menus, here are just 14 of the fabulous vegan restaurants that Honolulu has to offer.
HONOLULU, HI

