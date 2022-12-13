ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge denies request to recount ballots in Altoona due to missing payment

By Jordan Mansberger
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A request to recount ballots in an Altoona precinct is dead after a judge denied the request because of a $50 payment that wasn’t handed in.

As part of state election laws, without the payment, the request could not continue.

Three residents originally petitioned for a recount of ballots from Altoona’s 2nd Ward 1st precinct saying that there were inconsistencies. They hoped to get a hand-count of votes in the Senate and gubernatorial races and compare them to machine-counted ones.

Solar farm raising concern in Bradford Township

The resident’s attorney, R. Thomas Forr, says that there was a mix-up by his client in processing the request that left out the payment. He says his client offered to bring the money on the day of court but that it was too late.

Forr says that while this is the end of this request, he sees many more like it coming in the future.

“I think the election results are going to be carefully watched,” Forr said. “And I think that if there’s any discrepancies like we’re seeing in this particular situation, I think that petitions will be filed and the proper bond will be filed at that time.”

Forr also added that the judge followed the laws regarding the process.

Comments / 4

Daniel w 32
4d ago

state can break laws by counting votes not marked correctly or make new election laws with out legislation consent, but we couldn't notify the petitioner to send the fee in.

Reply(1)
5
 

