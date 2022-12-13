Read full article on original website
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
Steelers Have 'Rumors' of Trading Mike Tomlin
Will Mike Tomlin leave the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason?
Jerry Jones Has 2-Word Message About Odell Beckham Jr.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on the team's interest in Odell Beckham Jr. while at the NFL's league meeting this week. Jones made a cryptic comment when asked when a decision will be made on Beckham. "I don’t want to talk about that but stand by," Jones said. "This thing...
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury
Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Cause of death determined for Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of former coach Mike Zimmer
CINCINNATI — The cause of death of Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has been determined as a result of chronic alcohol use, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Adam Zimmer, Bengals offensive analyst and son of former coach Mike Zimmer, dies unexpectedly. The Hennepin...
Here's how the Packers can be eliminated before playing on Christmas
The Green Bay Packers got some help during the bye week and are now entering Week 15 with renewed hope of a late playoff push over the final four weeks of the 2022 season. Is it a long shot? Of course. But the Packers have a real chance of making it happen if Matt LaFleur’s team can win out against the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell gives update on Aidan Hutchinson
This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will look to continue their hot streak when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions would move to 7-7 on the season, and they would increase their playoff chances to about 40%. If the Lions are going to beat the Jets, they are going to need all hands on deck, as it is never easy to win on the road against a winning team. That means having Aidan Hutchinson available on the defensive side of the ball.
Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better
Will the Detroit Lions run the table and end up finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs? After winning five of their past six games, that seems like a real possibility, as the Lions have (on paper) a manageable schedule down the stretch. That being said, even if the Lions were to win out, they are still going to need some help from at least a couple of other teams. Well, the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better as they got some help on Thursday Night Football.
Big Ten Starting Quarterback Expected To Opt Out Of Team's Bowl Game
On the heels of an 8-5 season, the Purdue Boilermakers will look to bring a bowl game title home on Jan. 2nd against the LSU Tigers. They will face an uphill battle, however, as Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell will forego the bowl game. The news dovetailed with the expectation that ...
Kirk Cousins reveals Patrick Peterson’s halftime message that inspired Vikings’ comeback win vs. Colts
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off quite a stunner in Week 15, coming back from a 33-0 halftime deficit to secure a 39-36 win against the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. According to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, there was plenty of frustration within the team at halftime. However, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson had the belief that the […] The post Kirk Cousins reveals Patrick Peterson’s halftime message that inspired Vikings’ comeback win vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Fans Slam Amazon Over ‘Thursday Night Football’ Issues
While the 49ers and Seahawks go at it head-to-head on Thursday Night Football, a lot of fans are having a hard time watching. It has nothing to do with the product on the field. It has to do with the quality of the streaming service. Those same problems have never gone away.
Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm, requests arbitration
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has retained a law firm to investigate the allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kugler hired the law...
Matt Ryan gets brutally honest on a major regret from Colts’ historic collapse vs. Vikings
At one point on Saturday, it seemed as if the Indianapolis Colts were going to pick up one of the biggest statement wins of the 2022 NFL season. In the end, the Colts managed to make history, but they wound up being on the wrong side of it. The Colts blew a 33-point lead to […] The post Matt Ryan gets brutally honest on a major regret from Colts’ historic collapse vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wayne Fontes makes BOLD statement about 2022 Detroit Lions
If you have followed the Detroit Lions for a long time as I have, you are very familiar with the work of Wayne Fontes. But just in case your Lions fandom is still rather new, most agree that Fontes, despite having a losing record, is one the greatest head coaches the franchise has ever had. This past week, the Detroit Lions Podcast held their annual 24-hour St. Jude’s telethon, and while doing so, Fontes called in on his own accord to talk about the team.
Rams make final Aaron Donald injury decision for Monday Night Football vs. Packers
The Los Angeles Rams ruled out DL Aaron Donald for their Monday Night Football clash with the Green Bay Packers, per Adam Schefter. Additionally, they also ruled out QB John Wolford. Baker Mayfield, who was expected to play regardless, is now in the driver’s seat to start for LA.
