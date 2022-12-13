ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Wife of Lynn Haven corruption suspect arrested in drug case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven police have arrested the wife of one of the subjects of the major Lynn Haven corruption case. Ashley Finch, the wife of Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of cocaine. According to an arrest report and information provided by the department, the […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Man accused of killing father pleads not guilty

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A son pleaded not guilty to killing his father. The 27-year-old, Tyler Moore Davis, made his plea at his arraignment Thursday. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot his father, Julian Clifton Davis Junior, last September. Deputies found the father dead at his Treasure Palm neighborhood home.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Michael Johnson appears in court on Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars was back in court Friday. Michael Johnson allegedly stole more than $550,000 from the friends of after school program and the community redevelopment agency. Panama City Police said Johnson then bought homes with CRA funding. On […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJTV 12

New indictment details years of alleged Lynn Haven corruption

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday prosecutors filed a new federal indictment that revealed several years’ worth of suspected crimes committed by the two individuals in the Lynn Haven corruption case.  The superseding indictment against James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, alleges 24 criminal […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

WCSO: Mother and boyfriend abduct her six children, flee Ohio

WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mother and her boyfriend were arrested on Tuesday after deputies say they abducted six children and fled from Ohio. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received from Florida Highway Patrol in reference to a minivan allegedly involved in a kidnapping. We’re told authorities from Lancaster, Ohio, had contacted FHP with the general location of the couple with a description of the car.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspect arrested after shooting in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just after midnight Tuesday, deputies arrested 39-year-old Brian Patrick Rich. Officials transported him to Washington County Jail where he has a $200,000 bond for the charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Gulf County Prison Contraband

Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida police chase ends in south Alabama

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A Cottonwood man is behind bars in Holmes County after a two-county chase ended in a car crash and a foot pursuit through the woods. According to a release from the HSCO, on Sunday, December 11, deputies recognized a known stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven commissioner testifies in corruption case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder has made no secret of her support of former Mayor Margo Anderson.  That support hasn’t waivered even as Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, face federal bribery charges and a host of related accusations from the FBI and federal prosecutors.  During a […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
niceville.com

Marianna woman charged with constitutional amendment petition fraud crimes

MARIANNA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has charged a Marianna woman with constitutional amendment petition fraud crimes, the FDLE has announced. The FDLE said its agents arrested Kattie McCalister, 60, of Marianna, on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Serious crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City moves forward with forensic audit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Months after former Panama City CRA Director Michael Johnson was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city, commissioners are making plans for a full review of the city’s budget. Johnson allegedly stole more than $550,000. Panama City Police said $470,000 was stolen from the Friends […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Electrifying testimony rocks Lynn Haven corruption case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case promised explosive testimony involving current and former city officials as the town’s former mayor and one of its biggest contractors fight the federal government.  And Monday did not disappoint.  Former City Commissioner Antonious Barnes refused to say that James Finch, the owner of […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

South Walton House Party Update

Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Church donates presents for students at three elementary schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bags lined the walls of Hiland Park Baptist Church this week, awaiting to be dropped off to elementary students at three schools in Bay County. On Friday the bags were delivered and Hiland Park Elementary was one of the three schools receiving the bundles of Christmas joy.
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy