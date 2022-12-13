WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mother and her boyfriend were arrested on Tuesday after deputies say they abducted six children and fled from Ohio. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received from Florida Highway Patrol in reference to a minivan allegedly involved in a kidnapping. We’re told authorities from Lancaster, Ohio, had contacted FHP with the general location of the couple with a description of the car.

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO