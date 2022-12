Avondale, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 5 high school πŸ€ games in Avondale.

The Cibola High School basketball team will have a game with Agua Fria High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00. Cibola High School Agua Fria High School December 12, 2022 18:00:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Highland High School basketball team will have a game with West Point High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00. Highland High School West Point High School December 12, 2022 18:00:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Casa Grande Union High School basketball team will have a game with La Joya Community High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00. Casa Grande Union High School La Joya Community High School December 13, 2022 15:00:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Sierra Linda High School basketball team will have a game with Westview High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00. Sierra Linda High School Westview High School December 13, 2022 15:00:00 Freshman Girls Basketball