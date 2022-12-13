Read full article on original website
Atascadero’s Light Up the Downtown Art & Wine Tour
The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and City of Atascadero are collaborating again to host the Art & Wine Tour and the Light Up the Downtown Holiday Celebration on Friday, December 2 from 5:30 P.M. – 8 P.M. Art & Wine Tour. Tickets are $25 between November 28 – December...
Planet Funk New Year’s Eve Bash at SLO Brew Rock
Dust off those corduroy bell bottoms and paisley collared shirts as the tradition of. Our Annual NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA full property takeover returns to SLO Brew Rock on Friday, December 31st! Plans for this year’s celebration are grander than ever before. Join us for a night filled with champagne toasts, a midnight balloon drop, delicious comfort food dishes, craft cocktails and incredible live music.
Rock ‘N’ Retro Holidays in Downtown SLO!
Classic cars, shining stars, and electric guitars — cruise on over to downtown San Luis Obispo this holiday season for a nostalgic, rockin’ good time! Downtown SLO, in partnership with the City of San Luis Obispo, is delighted to announce that the theme of the 2022 Holiday Happenings is “Rock ‘n’ Retro!”
Christmas at The Carissa
Check out Christmas at the Carrisa: Where the Holidays Glow and the Whiskey Flows. The historic downtown Carrisa Building will be undergoing a complete Christmas transformation of epic proportions, with the help of Ah Louis Store owners Karson Butler, to offer a. totally immersive holiday experience to the community of...
Cambria Christmas Market Returns!
The Cambria Christmas Market officially opens next week, returning to its pre-pandemic grandeur, tickets and hotel packages are selling fast! The vendor market and train ride return this year after a multi-year hiatus, and new interactive light displays will be added to the 2+ million lights – making 2022 the event’s largest year yet.
