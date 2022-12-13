Dust off those corduroy bell bottoms and paisley collared shirts as the tradition of. Our Annual NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA full property takeover returns to SLO Brew Rock on Friday, December 31st! Plans for this year’s celebration are grander than ever before. Join us for a night filled with champagne toasts, a midnight balloon drop, delicious comfort food dishes, craft cocktails and incredible live music.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO