Weslaco, TX

UTRGV and Valley Grande Institute sign partnership to support healthcare students

By Lesly Hinojosa
 4 days ago

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — As the Rio Grande Valley continues to grow, so does the need for essential healthcare staff.

How to advocate for your medical concerns

As a way to address this need and assist future healthcare workers, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Valley Grande Institute for Academic Studies signed a memorandum of understanding Monday afternoon, creating a new partnership.

“There are 31 health care clinics. The physicians are in the health care clinics, and they need the supporting staff to be able to accommodate the needs of the patients,” says the CEO and President of Valley Grande Institute. “That is where Valley graduates come in. We’re going to be the direct workforce pipeline for the 31 healthcare clinics.”

This partnership will allow Valley Grande Institute graduates to seamlessly transition into UTRGV as apprentices – guaranteeing a job after they graduate.

Health insurance deadline for 2023 fast approaching

UTRGV President Guy Bailey tells Valley Central, “What Valley Grande offers us, what we don’t have, is a crucial workforce; things like patient care technicians, medical assistants, people who can code and bill. When you run a clinic, the doctors are one thing, but that clinic won’t run without that workforce.”

Not only will Valley Grande Institute graduates further expand their education at UTRGV, but will experience hands-on clinical training working for UTRGV’s multiple health clinics.

Patient care, use of medical equipment, crisis management, and drawing blood are just a few of the many skills students get to experience as a part of their clinical work.

‘Unqualified plastic surgeon’ charged in woman’s death during procedure

For students like June Cantu Blanco, who plans on earning her Medical Assistant Certificate at Valley Grande Institute, these clinical experiences will be incredibly beneficial to her career.

“As medical assistants, we thrive more in a clinical than a hospital setting. So, if there are more clinics, that gives us the opportunity to have a better understanding of not just one type of build; we can go into different types of specialties,” Blanco shares.

With the help of this pivotal partnership, students can start preparing for the workforce and accommodating the need for support staff in healthcare clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.

ValleyCentral

