Prescott Unified School District snow team has been out driving and monitoring the end of the storm and its effect on our roads. As of 4:30 a.m., snow is tapering off and local snow plows are gaining on the situation. Temps will drop over the next few hours, so snow and ice will be on the road for today’s commute. Please slow down and drive safely, if you are driving.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO