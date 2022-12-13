Read full article on original website
HUNTER NICHOLAS HAS 24 POINTS & 19 REBOUNDS TO LEAD PIRATE HOOPS OVER BAGLEY
The Crookston Pirate Boys Basketball team used three runs throughout the game to build a sizable lead and cruised to their second win of the year with a 77-51 victory over the Bagley Flyers in a game played in Crookston. Hunter Nicholas led Crookston with a monster game, going for 24 points and 19 rebounds.
WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO BOYS BASKETBALL TAKES ON WIN-E-MAC – ON KROX
WAO PONY GIRLS BASKETBALL HOLDS ON TO BEAT WIN-E-MAC
The Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies Girl’s Basketball team started the game on an 8-0 run, and even though they didn’t play a great game in their first game in 10 days, they were able to shake off enough rust to keep the lead throughout the game for a 43-33 victory over the Win-E-Mac Patriots in a game played in the Ralph Englestad Arena in Thief River Falls.
CAIDEN SWENBY’S 32 POINTS LEADS FERTILE-BELTRAMI BOY’S BASKETBALL TO WIN OVER BLACKDUCK
The Fertile-Beltrami Falcons Boy’s Basketball team survived a late comeback attempt and held on to win 57-52 over the Blackduck Drakes from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls on Saturday. Caiden Swenby led the way for the Falcons scoring 32 points. FIRST HALF – — Fertile-Beltrami opened the...
CROOKSTON YOUTH WRESTLERS COMPETE IN CROOKSTON TOURNEY
The Crookston Youth Wrestling Club hosted its annual wrestling tournament on Sunday at the Crookston High School gymnasium. Crookston wrestlers had a great showing. The results are below. 1st Place: Jacob Kresl, Eli Bill, Adien Samuelson, Cass Hanson. 2nd Place: Sawyer Edlund, Cullen Anderson, Riker Chaput, Henry Herbert. 3rd Place:...
JACKSON WOINAROWICZ SCORES 1,000TH CAREER POINT AS PONIES BEAT WIN-E-MAC
Jackson Woinorawicz scored his 1,000th career point, and the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (W-A-O) Ponies shot their way to an 84-61 victory over the Win-E-Mac Patriots from Ralph Engelstad Arena on Saturday afternoon. FIRST HALF – — The Patriots scored the first basket of the game, but the Ponies lit it up in...
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 17, 2022
Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off any donations at the Highland School Office if you are interested in donating. The National Audubon Society’s annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a new date....
Mary Magdelene (Nirschl) Babler – Obit
Mary Magdelene (Nirschl) Babler, 87 of Olivia, Minnesota died peacefully on November 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. There will be a Funeral Mass held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ada, MN, with visitation prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will be held at the Ada Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley.
Josephine Ann “Jo” Erdman – Obit
Josephine Ann “Jo” Erdman, 91, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, in the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements which are pending.
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
CROOKSTON CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT TO BE RESCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 23
The Crookston Christmas Bird Count scheduled for Saturday, December 17, has been postponed due to weather. It has been rescheduled for Friday, December 23. Interested parties can contact John Loegering at jloegeri@umn.edu or 218-280-8014.
CROOKSTON TOYS FOR TOTS DONATIONS-DECEMBER 16, 2022
The City of Crookston is holding the City Toys for Tots drive again this year. As in the past, The Crookston Firefighters and Auxiliary, along with the City of Crookston Employees, will be delivering toys to kids in Crookston who otherwise would not get anything for Christmas. To make a...
ALTOZ ZERO-TURN MOWER IS THE FIRST OFF THE PRODUCTION LINE IN NEW RED LAKE FALLS FACILITY
Altoz held a celebration for the first zero-turn mower coming off the production line at their newly expanded facility in Red Lake Falls, MN. Mayor Allen Bertilrud, Owners Dennis and Terri Brazier, along with company staff, erupted into applause as the TRX-tracked zero-turn mower was the first to roll off the production line. As production ramps up, the company will increase hiring efforts at the Red Lake Falls facility.
CROOKSTON DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY BEGINNING AT 8:00 TONIGHT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING
The City of Crookston is declaring a snow emergency which will take effect tonight, December 15, at 8:00 p.m. The emergency shall remain in effect until Friday, December 16, at 10:00 a.m. During a snow emergency, there is no parking allowed on city streets. Parking restrictions exclude the downtown district....
