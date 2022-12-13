2023 Blue White Game set for April 15th
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced that the annual Blue White Game in 2023 will take place on April 15th. Kickoff for the game will kick off in the early to mid afternoon. More details on the game will be announced after the 2022 season is over.
No. 9 Penn State is currently gearing up to take on No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl on January 2nd.
