State College, PA

2023 Blue White Game set for April 15th

By Ryan Risky
 4 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced that the annual Blue White Game in 2023 will take place on April 15th. Kickoff for the game will kick off in the early to mid afternoon. More details on the game will be announced after the 2022 season is over.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar hands off to running back Nick Singleton during warmups for an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

No. 9 Penn State is currently gearing up to take on No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl on January 2nd.

