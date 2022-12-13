ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Glendale.

The Trevor G. Browne High School basketball team will have a game with Copper Canyon High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.

Trevor G. Browne High School
Copper Canyon High School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Boulder Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Mountain Ridge High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.

Boulder Creek High School
Mountain Ridge High School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Glendale High School basketball team will have a game with Copper Canyon High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.

Glendale High School
Copper Canyon High School
December 13, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

