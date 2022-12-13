Glendale, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash shut down a busy stretch of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash, near Shea & Via Linda, came in around 7:45 a.m. Scottsdale police confirmed on Twitter that at least one person died, but information on the crash is limited. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted an SUV that had rolled over into the dirt. There is no immediate word of any additional injuries.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO