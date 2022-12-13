Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Planned Wind Farm Told It Will Need to Shut Down for Five Months a Year to Protect Parrots
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
SpaceX caps off busy 48 hours with 3 successful rocket launches
Elon Musk’s space company completed two launches from Florida and one from California since Friday.
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls as Economic Recession Fears Grow
The 10-year Treasury yield fell Thursday, as markets digested a disappointing retail sales report that added to concerns the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hiking campaign could lead to a recession. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down by 5 basis points at 3.452%, while the yield on...
Technology Executives Signal Spending in 2023 Even as the Sector Goes Through Massive Layoffs
Almost three-quarters (74%) of tech executives say their companies will spend more on new technology in the next 12 months, according to a new survey of the CNBC Technology Executive Council. That comes even as the tech industry suffers massive layoffs, and there are broader signals that costs will be...
NBC Chicago
Landslide at Malaysia Campground Kills 18, Leaves 15 Missing
A thunderous crush of soil and debris killed 18 people at a campground in Malaysia on Friday, and rescuers dug through the dirt for another 15 who were feared buried in the landslide. Two of the dead were found locked in an embrace, according to the state fire department chief.
North Korea Performs Key Missile Test to Reach Mainland US
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon, state media reported Friday, a development that could allow him to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the mainland U.S. Thursday’s “static...
Comments / 0