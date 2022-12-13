ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 206

Heather Jones
4d ago

the mom and grandma both had something to do with the whole thing, and then what's sickening is they even went to the beach and got a hotel and drank and created hell like they could care less about a missing child.

Leslie Marie
3d ago

The sick thing is they were celebrating at a bar in early November, bragging about not getting caught. Employees at the bar wanted them thrown out because of some of the things they were hearing. They are sick people both should be held responsible

Jennifer Johnson
4d ago

When the state took custody away from the mom then she should not have been allowed any unsupervised visits.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Law & Crime

‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage

Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Chicago mom and her father found dead after toddler answers call

A Chicago hospital worker and her father were found shot to death – after the woman’s 2-year-old son appeared to be alone when he answered a FaceTime call from a worried co-worker. Javonni Jenkins, 27, and her dad Curtis Hardman, 79, were discovered dead Wednesday in their apartment on South Drexel Avenue in the city’s South Side, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Jenkins’ colleagues at Holy Cross Hospital became worried when she didn’t show up for work and they couldn’t get in touch with her. Her co-worker Nicole Worth finally got someone to pick up a FaceTime call to her phone – Jenkins’ 2-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
Law & Crime

‘An Absolute Sociopath’: Judge Unleashes on Ordained Minister and Foster Father Convicted of Murdering 4-Year-Old Boy

A 29-year-old ordained minister and foster father in New York faced a judge’s wrath when sentenced for killing a 4-year-old boy, who was brutally beaten to death two years ago. An emotional Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew Sypniewski on Tuesday vituperated Dequan Greene as a “sociopath” before ordering him to serve the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the December 2020 death of Charlie Garay.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
International Business Times

Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother

A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
LONG BEACH, CA
New York Post

Front desk worker at Georgia hotel allegedly raped drunk woman seeking help

An intoxicated woman who was visiting a Georgia hotel guest sought help from the front desk attendant when she got locked out of the room — but authorities say instead of offering assistance, he allegedly raped her. The woman told cops she was visiting a friend at the Red Roof Inn & Suites in Newnan on Saturday and became “highly intoxicated,” the Newnan Times-Herald reported, citing the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. She urinated on herself in the elevator as she went to the front desk to say she was locked out because the friend had left the hotel, according to the paper. The...
NEWNAN, GA
TheDailyBeast

Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front

Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
