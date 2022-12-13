Tuscaloosa, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Tuscaloosa.
The Demopolis High School basketball team will have a game with Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
Demopolis High School
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Sipsey Valley High School basketball team will have a game with American Christian Academy on December 13, 2022, 14:30:00.
Sipsey Valley High School
American Christian Academy
December 13, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Hale County High School basketball team will have a game with Tuscaloosa Academy on December 13, 2022, 14:30:00.
Hale County High School
Tuscaloosa Academy
December 13, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Hale County High School basketball team will have a game with Tuscaloosa Academy on December 13, 2022, 15:30:00.
Hale County High School
Tuscaloosa Academy
December 13, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Brookwood High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - Tuscaloosa on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
Brookwood High School
Central High School - Tuscaloosa
December 13, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0