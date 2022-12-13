ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Tuscaloosa.

The Demopolis High School basketball team will have a game with Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.

Demopolis High School
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Sipsey Valley High School basketball team will have a game with American Christian Academy on December 13, 2022, 14:30:00.

Sipsey Valley High School
American Christian Academy
December 13, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Hale County High School basketball team will have a game with Tuscaloosa Academy on December 13, 2022, 14:30:00.

Hale County High School
Tuscaloosa Academy
December 13, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Hale County High School basketball team will have a game with Tuscaloosa Academy on December 13, 2022, 15:30:00.

Hale County High School
Tuscaloosa Academy
December 13, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Brookwood High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - Tuscaloosa on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.

Brookwood High School
Central High School - Tuscaloosa
December 13, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Fairfield, December 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Minor High School basketball team will have a game with Fairfield High Preparatory High School on December 16, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FAIRFIELD, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Adamsville, December 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Fairfield High Preparatory High School basketball team will have a game with Minor High School on December 16, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ADAMSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham-Southern basketball player, former Hewitt Husky passes away

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Birmingham-Southern basketball player and a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, Colin Glover, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16. Trussville Police Department Chief Eric Rush said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Birmingham-Southern College Athletics announced on their Facebook page, “Today, the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

NCAA postseason waiver to benefit Alabama freshmen in Sugar Bowl

Alabama fans are excited to watch the Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but did the National Collegiate Athletics Association give it an extra boost?. According to reports, the NCAA released a one-time blanket waiver in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to allow postseason participation for true freshmen players in bowl games without losing their redshirt. The rule was true freshmen could play up to four games in a regular season and keep their redshirt year. Alabama has a few athletes that have played in four games, but this opportunity allows them to gain postseason experience. Names such as Ty Simpson, Shazz Preston, Shawn Murphy, Danny Lewis, and Jeremiah Alexander will get reps in the Sugar Bowl. Simpson, a former five-star quarterback, may get a chance to show his teammates and fans that’s he the answer behind Bryce Young. Preston, Murphy, Lewis, and Alexander have a shot to get playing time and boost their confidence going into next spring. On Friday, Nick Saban said Alabama is using bowl practices to get young players ready for action. The Tide has six early enrollees for the 2023 recruiting class on campus to help in bowl prep for K-State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?

Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thelancerlink.com

5 star quarterback Julian Sayin commits to University of Alabama

On Nov. 2, junior Julian Sayin announced his commitment to play Division 1 football at the University of Alabama live on ESPN. Julian is ranked as the number 1 player in California and is the number 2 quarterback for the class of 2024. Sayin received offers from 29 schools across...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Lane Kiffin hilariously spots Nick Saban’s plane on a recruiting trip

Nick Saban’s push to reset the culture and win his seventh national championship at the University of Alabama starts by finishing the 2023 recruiting class strong. He looks to lock up another top-ranked signing class, and one of his former assistants knows it. Lane Kiffin, Alabama’s former offensive coordinator...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Chilton County judge denies superintendent stay in employee lawsuit

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chilton County judge has denied a request by a local school superintendent to stay his decision in a case involving a lawsuit filed against the public official by two employees. In an order issued Thursday, Judge Sibley Reynolds denied Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin’s request to stay an […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy