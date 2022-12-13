Recent events of the past three years have made the world seem like a smaller place for many people. Being cooped up indoors for months has set some off on “revenge travel” adventures, while others are trying to tick off items from their bucket lists. Whatever the reason or the motivation, traveling to other countries is both a dream come true but also a stressful experience when it comes to communication in a foreign language. We live in an age when technology should already make such divisions a thing of the past, but surprisingly, that isn’t actually the case. Fortunately, there are those who make it their goal to break down language barriers, and this handy little device puts all the power you need to connect with other people right under your fingertips, literally.

