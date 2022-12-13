Read full article on original website
This portable chair will make your lungs work for your outdoor comfort
Inflatable furniture isn’t a completely alien concept these days, but most of the time, it is more focused on air mattresses that stay in one place most of the time. The benefits of such a kind of bed are still arguable. Some definitely swear by their ergonomic and comfort advantages, while others warn of their short lifespans and harmful long-term effects. This particular air-filled piece of furniture, however, has a pretty different and specific objective that may actually appeal to a larger number of people than air mattresses. This inflatable chair is designed to be a portable seating solution you can set up in any outdoor environment, though its practicality and comfort are left to the readers’ imaginations.
These Swedish forest hotel suites are wooden tiny cabins raised on steel stilts
Swedish architecture studio Wingårdhs designed a collection of five quaint suites for the Trakt Forest Hotel in Småland. Supported by five metal stilts, the suites allow the visitors to feel as if they’re chilling amongst the tree canopy! Designed to “put nature in focus”, the cabins are accompanied by a restaurant and sauna in the complex, and they’re all connected via narrow woodland paths.
A hidden compartment in this tiny bicycle bell lets you place an Apple AirTag to track your bicycle
Outwardly, it looks like your everyday average bicycle bell. However, what most people don’t know is that the AirBell is also a clever anti-theft device for your bicycle. Designed with a tiny hiding space for an Apple AirTag, the AirBell lets you track your bicycle without anyone really knowing. The AirTag helps you locate your bicycle when it’s missing or if you’re lost in a crowded parking lot, or better still, get notified about its location if it ever gets stolen. The AirBell’s universal design means it can attach to any existing bicycle without really any fancy or expensive upgrades, and uses Apple’s state-of-the-art ultrawide-band chip and ‘Find My’ tracking abilities to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your vehicle.
Cleverly engineered Bernard Favre watch winder keeps hand-wound watch accurate when you aren’t wearing it
Even if you’re not the most affluent collectors with assortments of one-off timepieces to brag about; you will still be aware of what a watch winder does. Iterating it for the unaware; these boxy containers (most exquisite in their appearance) keep any automatic watch wound when you’re not wearing one. A winder replicates the movement of the watch worn on the wrist to keep a watch(es) power reserve from depleting while also maintaining the date and time settings.
Absolutely genius toilet design with a lid-activated flush only flushes when you’ve shut the lid
Did you know that you’re supposed to close the lid each time you flush a toilet?! The lid isn’t there for aesthetic reasons, it’s there to make sure germs and bacteria don’t fly around into the air as particulate matter when you hit the flush. THAT’S what the lid is for! Well, I think I can speak on behalf of a lot of us but I was today-years-old when I got to know that… and sure, it sounds like a weirdly complicated procedure, but this award-winning toilet design makes the entire process easier. Dubbed ‘CLOSE THE LID’, this toilet’s clear lid IS its flush. The lid is directly connected to the toilet’s flushing system, activating it only when you shut the lid. The lid helps contain the water spray, preventing a ‘blowback’ of sorts, while its clear design lets you know if you.ve flushed successfully.
Oddly satisfying LEGO Hourglass actually counts down the time with tiny brick granules
While the internet is obsessed with videos of regular everyday items that are actually made out of cake, there’s a strong, growing subculture of people who feel the same way about LEGO bricks. Meet the LEGO Ideas Forum, an ardent community of hundreds of thousands of LEGO enthusiasts who build, appreciate, and vote for designs made entirely out of LEGO bricks. From semi-functioning Polaroids to actual working flip-clocks, there’s a LEGO build for everything your eye can see. If the fully functional flip-clock wasn’t impressive enough, someone’s actually built a LEGO version of an hourglass that legit works too. Arguably much more tricky to build than a mechanical clock (since that operates on a straightforward array of gears), this hourglass relies on a LEGO transparent chamber that holds actual LEGO brick granules which slide down from the upper vial to the lower vial, counting down time as they succumb to gravity.
This innovative pocket device makes sure you’ll never feel lost in a foreign country
Recent events of the past three years have made the world seem like a smaller place for many people. Being cooped up indoors for months has set some off on “revenge travel” adventures, while others are trying to tick off items from their bucket lists. Whatever the reason or the motivation, traveling to other countries is both a dream come true but also a stressful experience when it comes to communication in a foreign language. We live in an age when technology should already make such divisions a thing of the past, but surprisingly, that isn’t actually the case. Fortunately, there are those who make it their goal to break down language barriers, and this handy little device puts all the power you need to connect with other people right under your fingertips, literally.
