Lake effect settles southward for remainder of weekend and a storm system lurks as Christmas approaches

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - After targeting metro Buffalo through much of the day Saturday and making a 4th quarter appearance of the Bills-Dolphins game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the narrow and intensifying band of lake effect snow will settle over the extreme southern portion of Erie County and the southern tier for the remainder of the weekend.

"Most of the snow is going to fall on that Chautauqua ridge, where you can get snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches(per hour)," National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Hamilton told WBEN Sunday morning. "But the Buffalo area northward, nothing but flurries."

Lake Effect Snow Warnings are posted and extending through Sunday and Monday for much of Western New York from southern Erie County southward.(Read details below)

In the longer range forecast as we approach Christmas, Hamilton says there's some mixed news. "Uneventful" is how he describes things through Wednesday.

"We're looking at a very large, potentially very strong storm that's going to impact much of the eastern part of the country, and the impact is not real clear for our area yet," says Hamilton. Depending on how the storm 'splits', it could mean a lot of snow in Buffalo or a lot of snow in Rochester. "There's a lot of scenarios that could play out."

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 9 to 18 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE... Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties .

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.