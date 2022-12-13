50 Chicago armed robberies reported on Northwest Side in 4 days, CPD says

Chicago police have issued an alert after 50 armed robberies were reported in Humboldt Park, Ukrainian Village and Logan Square in just four days.

The armed robberies have occurred in the 11th, 12th, 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 24th and 25th districts in the overnight and early morning hours, police said. In each incident, the victims are on foot or seated in a vehicle on the street when a car with two to four robbers pulls up, multiple suspects get out and, while armed with handguns, demand the victims' personal belongings, including phones and wallets.

Eileen black was working behind the bar of a neighborhood tavern when two patrons frantically scrambled back inside.

"Both of the guys came in and said, 'We were just robbed,'" she recalled. "They were very shaken up. Very shaken up. They got both of their phones. One of the guys was actually on the phone talking to his girlfriend when they were robbed and she heard the whole thing."

Minutes later, bartenders said customers leaving Sportsman's Club around the corner on Western Avenue was robbed the same way. That was on December 2, and a sign on the inside door now warns customers about the robberies.

"If someone's just robbing anyone and everyone that they're passing by, anyone could be robbed," Black said.

Police described the suspects as two to four men wearing dark clothing, hoodies and black ski masks. Police said the suspects are armed with multiple guns.

"They did say one of them was armed and kind of waved some kind of gun with a laser or something on the end," Black said of the victims outside her bar.

The armed robberies have all taken place between midnight and 7 a.m. except for one that happened shortly after 11 p.m. A number of the incidents appear to have happened in quick succession in close proximity to each other.

Another spree of half a dozen robberies further north ended with a fiery crash in Ravenswood late Monday morning, Police said a group of thieves in a stolen car slammed into a city Streets and Sanitation truck and the car immediately burst into flames.

Police are now working to determine if those overnight robberies are connected to the incidents in Humboldt Park, Ukrainian Village and Logan Square.

Anyone with information should contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263, Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253 or Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

This is the full list of robberies:

2400 block of W Fullerton Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 2:08 a.m.

1500 block of N Ashland Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 2:54 a.m.

2700 block of W Augusta Blvd on December 7, 2022 at approximately 3:05 a.m.

1500 block of N Western Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 4:15 a.m.

2700 block of N Central Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 4:21 a.m.

4000 block of N Central Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 4:42 a.m.

5300 block W Berenice Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 4:44 a.m.

5200 block of W North Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 5:00 a.m.

1100 block of N Hamlin Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 5:20 a.m.

2300 block of W Rice St on December 7, 2022 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

3100 block of W Division St on December 7, 2022 at approximately 5:44 a.m.

3300 block of W Wabansia Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 5:45 a.m.

3400 block of W Armitage Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 5:55 a.m.

1600 block of N Cicero Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 6:20 a.m.

5200 block of W Crystal St on December 7, 2022 at approximately 6:40 a.m.

3200 block of W Cortez St on December 8, 2022 at approximately 12:30 a.m.

1700 block of N. St. Louis Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m.

600 block of N Leclaire Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 12:50 a.m.

1000 block of N. Campbell Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 1:20 a.m.

800 block of N. Washtenaw Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 1:25 a.m.

2200 block of W. Superior St on December 8, 2022 at approximately 1:27 a.m.

1700 block of W Superior St on December 8, 2022 at approximately 1:35 a.m.

1200 block of N. Pulaski Rd on December 8, 2022 at approximately 1:37 a.m.

1400 block of N. Hamlin Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 1:51 a.m.

1300 block of N. Keeler Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 2:06 a.m.

800 block of N Harding Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 5:15 a.m.

800 block of N Drake Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 5:20 a.m.

4100 block of W Division St on December 8, 2022 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

1100 block of N Karlov Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

1100 block of N Leclaire Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

1100 block of N Cicero Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 5:38 a.m.

1400 block of N. Sandburg Ter on December 9, 2022 at approximately 11:19 p.m.

2800 block of N. Wolcott Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 12:07 a.m.

0-100 block of E. Chicago Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 1:00 a.m.

6100 block of N. Glenwood Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 1:08 a.m.

1300 block of W. George St on December 10, 2022 at approximately 1:38 a.m.

2500 block of W. Walton St on December 10, 2022 at approximately 1:40 a.m.

6300 block of N. Bell St on December 10, 2022 at approximately at 1:50 a.m.

6200 block of N. Bell St on December 10, 2022 at approximately 1:55 a.m.

6200 block of N. Talman Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 1:58 a.m.

1300 block of W. Fillmore St on December 10, 2022 at approximately 2:05 a.m.

1200 block of N. Maplewood Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 2:25 a.m.

2700 block of W. Iowa St on December 10, 2022 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

2700 block of W. Superior St on December 10, 2022 at approximately 2:35 a.m.

2100 block of N. Maplewood Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 2:40 a.m.

700 block of N. Rockwell St on December 10, 2022 at approximately 2:52 a.m.

700 block of N. California Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 3:52 a.m

700 block of N. California Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 4:00 a.m.

2700 block of W. Grand Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 4:02 a.m.

600 block of N. Trumbull Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 4:10 a.m.