ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Murray's injury is the worst part of Cards' loss to Patriots

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGsu8_0jgM7Si200

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England’s pass rush.

That wasn’t even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field after going down without being hit on the game’s third play, suffering a potentially serious knee injury that could further derail Arizona’s middling season.

“I’ve never seen him in that kind of shape, so it doesn’t look good,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals (4-9) have been dogged by injuries all season, but had Murray, running back James Conner, receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown healthy at the same time for just the second time.

That quickly changed.

Flushed out of the pocket, Murray took off to the right and tried to juke a Patriots defender. The fourth-year quarterback’s knee buckled and he fell to the turf in obvious pain. Players from both teams surrounded Murray before he was carted off the field holding a towel to his face.

“It hurts,” said Hopkins, who lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. “Kyler put a lot into this preparing. I hate it for him.”

Murray had been dynamic at times since the Cardinals took him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

The speedy, elusive quarterback was a Pro Bowler twice in his first three seasons and was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year.

The Cardinals rewarded Murray with a $230.5 million, five-year deal in July that keeps him in the desert through 2028, making him one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks at $46.1 million per season.

Murray led the Cardinals to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015, but this year has been a wash in the desert.

Arizona has been inconsistent offensively and Murray has gotten frustrated with teammates at times, even getting into a yelling match with Kingsbury during a game against New Orleans.

The Cardinals had an uneven start to the season and the loss to the Patriots was their fifth in six games. Now, they’ll likely have to finish the year without their star quarterback.

“You see teams go through that every week, but you lose your star third play of the game, noncontact, it’s tough to watch,” Kingsbury said. “You’ve just got to be able to rebound and continue to play the game.”

If Murray’s injury is serious, Arizona’s offense will be in the hands of Colt McCoy, who has spent most of his 12-year career as a backup.

McCoy was solid in two starts while Murray was out with a hamstring earlier this season, going 1-1 while throwing for a combined 456 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He threw for 246 yards on 27-of-40 passing with an interception against New England and was sacked six times.

“I’ve played for a long time and you always have to be ready,” McCoy said. “You never want to see the guy in front of you go down. You just don’t.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field during the team’s first offensive drive after a knee injury Monday night in Arizona’s game against the New England Patriots.

The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game and ran to his right. He tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but instead fell to the grass in obvious pain.

The Cardinals confirmed the knee injury and said the quarterback would not return.

“It’s tough,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told “Monday Night Football” at the end of the first quarter. “He’ll be out the rest of the game. That’s all I know right now. You hate to see that.”

Backup Colt McCoy entered the game in Murray’s place. The 36-year-old McCoy had a 1-1 record as the team’s quarterback when Murray was out for two games last month.

Murray is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma. The 25-year-old signed a $230.5 million contract during the offseason that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.

Murray was playing in his 11th game this season. Coming into Monday’s game, he had thrown for 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Cardinals have been plagued by injuries this season, particularly on the offense. They’re missing four of their starting offensive linemen and lost tight end Zach Ertz for the season, also because of a knee injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Pewter Report

Former Bucs WR Comes Out Of Retirement

It appears that Tom Brady isn’t the only Bucs player that can have an early retirement. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network has reported that former Bucs wide receiver Cole Beasley has come out of retirement and signed to the practice squad of his old team, the Buffalo Bills.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury

One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
CLEVELAND, OH
Inside The Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey Lead the Way in Close Loss to Heat

The Oklahoma City Thunder played their first home game in two weeks against the Miami Heat. The 110-108 loss for the Thunder was the first of a seven-game homestand. Despite falling down as much as 21 points in the second quarter, the Thunder did what they’ve shown many times this season and battled back. With 3:42 remaining in the third frame, the Thunder gained a lead and would battle out for the rest of the game. Tyler Herro, however, had other plans as he knocked down the go ahead two pointer with around five seconds remaining.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Former NFL Draft 2nd Round Pick Released Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran cornerback Trayvon Mullen on Tuesday afternoon. Mullen, who is in fourth NFL season, appeared in eight games for the Cardinals, compiling 13 tackles and a forced fumble. Arizona originally acquired him in an offseason trade. Mullen spent his first three years with the Las Vegas...
NBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence returns to practice as limited participant

Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a toe injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice. But the toe didn’t stop him from playing — and performing well — in last week’s victory over the Titans. And Lawrence was back on the practice field Thursday. Lawrence...
The Associated Press

Penguins put D Petry on IR; F Zucker ‘week to week’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker. The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday the team expects Petry to be out for an extended period.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Louisville beats ACC rival Pitt to make NCAA VB finals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Claire Chaussee had 25 kills, Anna DeBeer filled up the stat sheet and Louisville made history as the first Atlantic Coast Conference team to make the NCAA Volleyball Championship match by beating league rival Pittsburg 3-2 in the semifinals Thursday night. Louisville, which lost a five-set thriller to the Panthers earlier in the season before sweeping them 3-0 last month, won by scores of 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25 and 15-2. DeBeer served the first eight points of the deciding set and PK Kong had four of her career-high 11 blocks as the Cardinals blitzed the Panthers. Elena Scott picked up her fifth ace, matching DeBeer, and Amaya Tillman two of her seven blocks as Louisville finished with a season high 19. Louisville hit .750 in the final set, Pitt was minus .353. The Cardinals (31-2), the No. 2 overall seed, face Texas (27-1) the top seed, for the championship Saturday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Athlon Sports

Look: Veteran Wide Receiver Is Furious With The NFL

DeVante Parker suffered a head injury during the Patriots-Cardinals game on Monday. Parker's lack of medical attention after an obviously hard hit caused the NFL and NFLPA to investigate the incident. After getting put on the ground by Antonio Hamilton, Parker struggled to stand up and ...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy