ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

No change in outcome of Colorado Congressional District 3 after recount

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njnGo_0jgKtqSB00

No change in outcome of Colorado Congressional District 3 after recount 00:37

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced on Monday that there is no change in the outcome of the results for the race of Colorado Congressional District 3 after a mandatory recount was ordered. That mandatory recount is required if the vote is within 0.5% of the winner's total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233ReZ_0jgKtqSB00
CBS

The mandatory recount of U.S. Congressional District 3 reconfirmed that Rep. Lauren Boebert is the winner of the race.

Republican Boebert's challenger Democrat Adam Frisch conceded in what was an unexpectedly tight race 10 days after Election Day.

The recount also included Colorado House District 43 which reconfirmed that Robert "Bob" Marshall is the winner of that race.

"The mandatory recount for U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of House District 43 are complete and have confirmed the results of the races. Colorado's elections are safe, secure, and accurate," said Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a statement. "I commend the election workers from across the state and my office for conducting these recounts and for their continued work to make Colorado the best place to cast a ballot."

Griswold also certified the state's 2022 general election on Monday.

The final vote tallies as determined by the recounts can be found below:

Candidate

Net Change in Votes

Percentage of Vote Total

Lauren Boebert

-3

50.06%

Adam Frisch

+1

49.89%

Candidate

Net Change in Votes

Percentage of Vote Total

Robert Marshall

-1

50.45%

Kurt Huffman

-1

49.55%

Additional Information from the Secretary of State's Office:

Vote totals changed marginally after bipartisan teams of election judges readjudicated ballots and reviewed all under or over voted ballots for voter intent. The recount results ensure that ballots were counted according to the intent of the voter.

A statutorily-mandated recount was required for the race for Colorado's U.S. Congressional District 3 due to the narrow vote margin between the winning and losing candidates. C.R.S. 1-10.5-101 states, "a recount of any election contest shall be held if the difference between the highest number of votes cast in that election contest and the next highest number of votes cast in that election contest is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the highest vote cast in that election contest."

After canvass boards confirmed that the difference in votes cast between the winning and losing candidates fell below 0.5%, Secretary Griswold ordered a mandatory recount for the race on November 30.

Colorado's U.S. House District 3 is comprised of 26 complete counties, as well as part of Eagle County. Those 26 counties include: Alamosa, Archuleta, Conejos, Costilla, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Huerfano, La Plata, Las Animas, Mesa, Mineral, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Otero, Ouray, Pitkin, Pueblo, Rio Blanco, Rio Grande, San Juan, San Miguel, Saguache.

Counties will be reimbursed by the Secretary of State's office for the cost of the mandatory recount.

The permissive recount was requested by candidate Huffman on December 5. The Secretary of State's Office requested an estimate from Douglas County for the cost of the recount and provided it to candidate Huffman on December 6. The cost estimate provided to candidate Huffman was $738. Candidate Huffman submitted a $1,000 check to the Colorado Department of State on December 7. The recount order to Douglas County was sent on December 8. Any unused funds will be refunded to the candidate.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Denver

Conferees told Colorado River action 'absolutely critical'

The first weeks of 2023 will be crucial for Southwest U.S. states and water entities to agree how to use less water from the drought-stricken and fast-shrinking Colorado River, a top federal water manager said Friday."The coming three months are absolutely critical," U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau told the Colorado River Users Association conferees ending three-day annual meetings in Las Vegas."To be clear, the challenge is extraordinary," Beaudreau said of a withering two-decade Western drought that scientists now attribute to long-term, human-caused climate change. "The science tells us it's our new reality."Beaudreau closed the conference with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Denver

Colorado District Attorneys' Council pushes for new law addressing auto thefts

Prosecutors, law enforcement, and the governor have identified auto theft as a priority in the upcoming legislative session.Colorado is number one in the country for the rate of stolen vehicles. Since 2019, auto theft in the Denver metro area has increased 152%. Every county, with the exception of Broomfield, has seen increased vehicle thefts compared to last year.Prosecutors say the penalties simply aren't stiff enough. New data shows that 43% of people convicted of auto theft receive probation or a deferred sentence.Governor Polis met with the Colorado District Attorneys' Council and told them addressing auto theft was one of his...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
castlerocknewspress.net

Recount confirms Marshall win in House District 43

A recount of votes in the Colorado House District 43 race resulted in Representative-elect Bob Marshall and his competitor Kurt Huffman each losing one vote, which doesn’t change the outcome of the election. The Douglas County Clerk and Recorder’s Office conducted a recount of votes that had been adjudicated...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

DEA holds summit with Colorado families impacted by fentanyl crisis

Families from across Colorado who have been impacted by the fentanyl crisis came together a part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's family summit this week. Members of more than a dozen of them were sitting side by side Thursday sharing their stories of loss. "We need more people to speak up about this," Andrea Thomas said. For Thomas, the loss was her daughter Ashley. Ashley Romero took half of what she thought was Percocet. It was fentanyl. She died in 2018, long before the drug took center stage in Colorado."In 2018 I had never even heard of fentanyl. I don't...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

DOJ sues Arizona over shipping containers installed along southern border

Washington — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state of Arizona and its top officials over the installation of hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers along the state's border with Mexico, further escalating the fight between GOP Gov. Doug Ducey and the Biden administration over border enforcement.Filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona, the suit alleges the state, acting pursuant to an executive order from Ducey, has trespassed on lands owned and managed by the federal government without securing the required permits or authorization. Federal prosecutors argued the multi-ton shipping containers damage federal lands, threaten public safety and impede...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado snowpack is considerably better than before Christmas last year

Recent snow in the Colorado mountains has caused snowpack to soar much higher than it was at this point in the season a year ago.There has been measurable snow on 15 of the last 21 days in the mountains and the result is a generally healthy snowpack map. Of the eight river basins in Colorado, half of them have above normal snowpack and two of them are near normal including the South Platte basin which includes the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. The Arkansas and Upper Rio Grande basins in southern Colorado remain below normal largely because most of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Dog lost in Texas found in Colorado 4 years later

It was puppy love at first sight. "She looked like a teddy bear back then," said Raian Foran of his then six-week-old puppy. Foran was visiting family in Tennessee when his heart was taken by the young Pyrenees pup. He adopted the dog on the spot, brought her home to Florida, and named her Flemeth."It's a video game character," Foran said with a smile. "I would take her pretty much anywhere, and if I couldn't take her with me, I just didn't go."A few years later, Foran and Flemeth moved to Texas. That's where their world forever changed. "It was...
COLORADO STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$750 In Summer Rebate Checks Will Be Released in Colorado

Colorado Governor: Residents to Receive $750 Summer Rebate Checks. Gov. Jared Polis stated that Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive at least $750 up from the previous $500 estimate in the mail this summer through the Colorado Cashback Rebate. Individual tax filers and joint tax filers who filed state taxes by June 30 are now expecting $750 and $1,500 respectively.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line

Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area.  There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.  
BRUSH, CO
CBS Denver

Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash

Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night.   CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
STERLING, CO
kotatv.com

Defense spending bill pumps millions of dollars into South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Senate passage of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the military mandated COVID-19 vaccination is one step closer to being rescinded. But that controversial issue is just a small part of the bill. The $858 billion NDAA now just needs the president’s...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
88K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy