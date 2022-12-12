State documents appear to indicate Uvalde Sheriff Nolasco has not completed active shooter training

Read full article on original website
Adam
4d ago
Texas once again leading the nation in embarrassing policies and public figures. I certainly hope every officer who spent more than 15 minutes outside of the school gets criminal charges brought against them.
Reply
5
Rachel
4d ago
You don't need policy to tell you to neutralize the threat. Common sense and courage is all that is needed. But our law enforcement seems to have neither.
Reply
4
Related
Sources: As DPS investigation of Uvalde response nears end, two officials face increased scrutiny
Texas Department of Public Safety investigators looking into the botched response at Robb Elementary School have become increasingly troubled by the actions of two officials -- former Uvalde schools police chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo and former Uvalde Police Lt. Mariano Pargas -- according to law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation.
KSAT 12
Texas state senator blasts Uvalde police response in congressional hearing: “It was cowardice”
WASHINGTON — Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, lambasted the emergency response to the Robb Elementary School shooting as “the worst response to a mass shooting in our nation’s history” during a congressional hearing Thursday. “It was system failure, it was cowardice,” Gutierrez said....
ABC13 Houston
Uvalde school shooting survivors tell their stories through photos
UVALDE, Texas -- Eight young survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, joined ABC News to help tell their stories in the wake of the tragedy. In a series of workshops, they learned the fundamentals of photography - starting with the technical operation of their cameras and ending with advice on how to visualize and capture their emotions through photos.
'You're being forced out!': Families confront Uvalde acting police chief
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz examines revelations from an independent review of the police response to the May 24th shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Community works together to stop thieves who broke into 23 cars, officials say
CASTROVILLE, Texas — The community of Castroville along with law enforcement worked together to apprehend two alleged thieves from San Antonio who broke into 23 vehicles and stole two trucks, according to a release from the City of Castroville. On Dec. 8 around 4:30 a.m., Castroville Police started taking...
Man hit 2 people with vehicle, charged with capital murder, Blanco County says
Blanco County law enforcement responded Monday to a report of an aggravated assault in the 6700 Block of Middle Creek Road.
Mother Of Uvalde Shooting Victim Celebrates Huge Milestone In Touching Way
Kimberly Rubio is celebrating a huge milestone six months after her daughter was killed.
KSAT 12
9 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police
UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde police have identified nine suspects who were involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. At last check, an 18-year-old was injured but expected to recover, and a 16-year-old was critically injured in the shooting on Sept. 8. Both were being treated at a San Antonio hospital.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 6