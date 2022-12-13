ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopefully You'll Never Need Them, But Here Are 79 Cathartic Breakup Songs Just In Case

By Evelina Zaragoza Medina
 3 days ago

Breakups are a universal part of the human experience, but let's not sugarcoat things: They freaking suck.

CBS

Sometimes the only things that can help you through one are a blanket, the ice cream/pizza/wine of your choice, and some breakup music.

Working Title

Lots of breakup songs are sad, but they don't have to be! Some of the very best ones are empowering and triumphant, and others verge on full anger. Whatever kind of emotional release you're looking for, there's a breakup song for you.

I hope you never need them, but just in case, here are some of the most cathartic breakup songs of all time:

1. "Irreplaceable" by Beyoncé

2. "Thank U, Next" by Ariana Grande

3. "Someone Like You" by Adele

4. "Don’t Speak" by No Doubt

5. "Before He Cheats" by Carrie Underwood

6. "Go Your Own Way" by Fleetwood Mac

7. "Ex-Factor" by Lauryn Hill

8. "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor

9. "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette

10. "Since U Been Gone" by Kelly Clarkson

11. "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse

12. "Call Out My Name" by the Weeknd

13. "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Sinéad O'Connor

14. "Un-Break My Heart" by Toni Braxton

15. "My Happy Ending" by Avril Lavigne

16. "Gives You Hell" by the All-American Rejects

17. "Cry Me a River" by Justin Timberlake

18. "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston

19. "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus

20. "The Scientist" by Coldplay

21. "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye

22. "All Too Well" by Taylor Swift

23. "Maps" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

24. "Love Yourself" by Justin Bieber

25. "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Gotye

26. "Torn" by Natalie Imbruglia

27. "It's Too Late" by Carole King

28. "Doing It Wrong" by Drake

29. "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo

30. "Take a Bow" by Rihanna

31. "Ain’t No Sunshine" by Bill Withers

32. "New York" by St. Vincent

33. "Skinny Love" by Bon Iver

34. "I'd Rather Go Blind" by Etta James

35. "Crying" by Roy Orbison

36. "New Rules" by Dua Lipa

37. "Stay With Me" by Sam Smith

38. "It Must Have Been Love" by Roxette

39. "Apologize" by Timbaland Feat. OneRepublic

40. "Maggie May" by Rod Stewart

41. "Leave (Get Out)" by JoJo

42. "Burn" by Usher

43. "Drivers License" by Olivia Rodrigo

44. "Shout Out to My Ex" by Little Mix

45. "You're So Vain" by Carly Simon

46. "Yesterday" by the Beatles

47. "I Can't Make You Love Me" by Bonnie Raitt

48. "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" by Phil Collins

49. "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" by Bob Dylan

50. "Purple Rain" by Prince

51. "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart" by Al Green

52. "End of the Road" by Boyz II Men

53. "I'm Goin' Down" by Mary J. Blige

54. "Only the Lonely" by Roy Orbison

55. "Dancing on My Own" by Robyn

56. "Where Did Our Love Go?" by the Supremes

57. "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish

58. "I Hate Myself for Loving You" by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

59. "You Give Love a Bad Name" by Bon Jovi

60. "Million Reasons" by Lady Gaga

61. "Fuck You" by CeeLo Green

62. "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts

63. "With or Without You" by U2

64. "Happy Ending" by Mika

65. "She's Gone" by Hall & Oates

66. "You're Breaking My Heart" by Harry Nilsson

67. "Dreaming With a Broken Heart" by John Mayer

68. "The Best Deceptions" by Dashboard Confessional

69. "Heart Crush" by BJ the Chicago Kid

70. "Almost Lover" by A Fine Frenzy

71. "Lover All Alone" by Clay Aiken

72. "No Nothing" by Curtis & Reinhard Feat. Blaire

73. "Stitches" by Shawn Mendes

74. "Ghost" by Ella Henderson

75. "Lose You to Love Me" by Selena Gomez

76. "Cold" by Chris Stapleton

77. "Stone Cold" by Demi Lovato

78. "Don't" by Ed Sheeran

79. "Potential Breakup Song" by Aly & AJ

What are your favorite breakup songs? Comment below, and they might be added to the list!

