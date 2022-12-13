ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Special counsel subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico officials in 2020 election probe

By Lucien Bruggeman, Laura Romero
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KusL_0jgIrqEx00

Special counsel Jack Smith has issued subpoenas to election officials in Georgia and New Mexico, including the secretary of state's offices in both states and officials in Georgia's Cobb County, for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump , his 2020 campaign aides, and a list of Trump allies involved in his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

As ABC News previously reported, Smith has also sent subpoenas to the secretary of state's offices in Michigan and Arizona and to local election officials in Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin -- battleground states targeted by Trump and his allies in their efforts to contest the election.

MORE: Special counsel subpoenas secretaries of state in Michigan, Arizona

The subpoena sent to New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, which was obtained by ABC News, is dated November 22 and is also signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Burke.

Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, was the recipient of Trump's now-famous phone call in January 2021, in which has asked Raffensperger to "find" the exact number of votes he needed to win the state. Trump has repeatedly defended the call, calling it "perfect."

Election officials in Cobb County, one of Georgia’s largest counties encompassing Atlanta’s northeastern suburbs, also received a subpoena from Smith, the county’s election director confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rqi4_0jgIrqEx00
Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Georgia voters mark their ballots during the first day of early voting in the US Senate runoffs at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Dec. 14, 2020, in Atlanta.

Smith, a longtime federal prosecutor and former head of the Justice Department's public integrity section, was tapped last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the DOJ's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and Trump's handling of classified materials after leaving office.

The appointment of the special counsel was triggered by Trump's announcement last month that he is running for president for a third time, which created a conflict of interest, according to the DOJ special counsel guidelines.

Comments / 3

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor

Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports. “Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.
The Hill

Jordan spars with former Trump vaccine official over ‘gag order’ during pandemic

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sparred Wednesday with a former senior Trump administration health official over whether the administration issued a “gag order” amid its chaotic response in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Rick Bright, the former head of a vaccines development agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, appeared at a…
Salon

Ex-NFL cheerleaders “humiliated” by Republicans’ “reckless dissemination” of salacious pics: lawyers

Washington cheerleaders dance during a stoppage in play during a preseason game at FedExField on August 27, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Attorneys representing over three dozen former Washington Commanders employees sent a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform requesting the immediate end of the distribution of images of former cheerleaders as part of an internal memo.
WASHINGTON, DC
Toni Koraza

DeSantis Waits for Trump to "Punch Himself Out" of 2024 Elections

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was reportedly waiting for former US President Donald Trump to “punch himself out” of the presidential race in 2024. DeSantis is yet to announce his bid for the GOP presidential nomination, but apparently, Trump already sees him as a rival and has been attacking him with criticisms. Trump allies also think DeSantis plants to run. Roger Stone has been publically criticizing DeSantis since April.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan under Trump

Former President Trump’s ex-national security adviser said the Russians appeared committed to releasing Paul Whelan and another imprisoned American to improve relations between Washington and Moscow following a meeting in October 2020. Robert O’Brien, former national security adviser under Trump, told The Hill that the Russians reneged on the deal that would have freed Whelan…
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC News

ABC News

943K+
Followers
199K+
Post
546M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy