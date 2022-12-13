TSA Stops Florida Woman Attempting To Bring Loaded Gun Onto Flight At Dulles Airport

A Florida woman attempting to get onto a flight at Washington Dulles International Airport had an unexpected item in her carry-on bag that had to be confiscated by a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer.

While conducting surveillance at the security checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 9, TSA officials say that the officer found a 9mm handgun in the woman’s bag, including one bullet in the chamber that could have accidentally gone off during the flight.

According to officials, the X-ray unit alerted the TSA officer who was staffing the X-ray, and the carry-on bag was inspected and a firearm discovered inside, much to the chagrin of the traveler, who told investigators she forgot that she was carrying the loaded gun.

TSA officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who confiscated the gun and cited the woman on a weapons charge. This marks the 22nd firearm that has been confiscated at Dulles International Airport to date this year, up from 2021 in all of 2021 and just seven the year before in 2020.

“Firearms are not permitted through a security checkpoint because passengers should not have access to a firearm during a flight,” they added. “This even applies to travelers with concealed carry permits or are enrolled in the TSA PreCheck® program.”

Gun owners who bring their weapons to a security checkpoint face a stiff federal financial civil penalty. Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked bags if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline ticket counter.

Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the locked case can be taken to the airline check-in to be declared.

“Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint,” officials added.

“Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances.”

The restriction applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane, they added..

“Our TSA officers continue to remain on top of preventing loaded firearms from entering the secure area of the airport,” Scott T. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport said. “Forgetting that you are carrying a loaded firearm is a public safety concern, as it could accidentally be discharged. Responsible gun owners need to know where their firearm is at all times.”