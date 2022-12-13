River Flow Yoga opens downtown, overlooking Cannon River

One day earlier this fall, when Shawnee Langworthy was walking her dog down Division Street, she spied a “For Rent” sign in a storefront window just north of Content Books.

She said she couldn’t believe it; she was looking at the ideal space for her own yoga studio.

“I immediately called and texted the number,” Langworthy said. “And to get the ball rolling, I immediately contacted all the amazing teachers who graciously agreed to be a part of this yoga journey. Door one — open.”

Just months later, River Flow Yoga is open for business.

Langworthy, who grew up in Wanamingo, lived and worked in Minneapolis before moving to Northfield. As a theater major, she worked at the Guthrie Theater, before pivoting to becoming a stained glass artist and a caterer.

In 2000, Langworthy suffered a serious accident, which left her with a broken back. To get rid of the physical pain, she went to her first ever yoga class. She was hooked.

“Like many people, I came to yoga after an injury,” she wrote. “Experiencing the yoga buzz left me with no doubt that there is a strong mind/body connection. I’ve come to see yoga as such a helpful roadmap for life: the physical practice, the mental engagement, the yamas and niyamas, yoga principles that help me to be a better human.”

Langworthy credits yoga for helping her appreciate and be grateful for all the elements in her life she’s passionate about: food, art and design, her master brewer husband, and dog Bella, “who teaches me every day how to be a better yogi.”

“Yoga puts you in a place to accept a pathway of engagement in life that feels good,” she explained.

That pathway began, once her back pain subsided, when she signed up for a series of teacher training yoga classes taught in Northfield by Amy Shonka at Heartwork Studio.

Of all the different types of yoga practices — yin, vinyasa, flow — Langworthy said her favorite to teach is a flow vinyasa style.

“This style is sneaky,” she said. “It starts out mellow and thoughtful, then all of a sudden everyone is sweating.”

Langworthy said she’s taught classes in many venues around Northfield, including outdoors on a hilltop surrounded by various types of berry orchards at Little Hill Berry farm.

After working in a precise artform such as stained glass and in food service catering events where she’s prepared and served food occasions such as a 300-guest wedding, opening a yoga studio seemed like a much less stressful alternative.

During the COVID-19 restrictions, Langworthy said she began offering digital-only yoga classes and still has loyal clients who live in Arizona, Colorado and Germany. She said she’ll continue to offer a few digital classes, but will mainly focus on the in-person classes at the new downtown studio.

Although Langworthy said the studio is dedicated to yoga, River Flow Studio may expand enough to offer more barre classes, as well as mat pilates and possibly ballet. “This space could grow into a gathering place for shared performances,” she said.

Before attending an evening hot yoga class, Ariel Strichartz said she was pleased there was another downtown space in which to practice yoga.

“It’s great to have another choice in Northfield,” said Strichartz.

In order to be able to offer a wide range of classes on various days and times throughout the week, she has enlisted the service of other local yogis. Currently, River Flow Yoga teachers include Dana Holden, Deb Peters, Mary Carlson, Michelle Moad, Holly Carroll and Stephanie Carlson. Despite the list of teachers, Langworthy will likely still teach multiple classes a day.

“It’s been like a homecoming,” said Langworthy. “We are all from Heartwork, trained by Amy. That place is really special.”

Langworthy said she was pleased that Heartwork’s Shonka supported her decision to open a Northfield studio. Not only did Shonka encourage her to open her own business, but she gave her “a good deal” on buying two of her own metal bars.

“Amy even helped me walk the long bar down Division Street from her studio to mine,” she said.

But before the new studio could open its doors on Dec. 4, Langworthy had a few items on her to-do list: secure funding through a Go Fund Me page, build her own website, stain and oil the wooden floors, purchase new studio blocks, mats and props, and hang the bars, posters and drapes.

“Joseph Campbell says ‘When you follow your bliss, doors will open where you would not have thought there to be doors,’ wrote Langworthy on her studio website.

“This community is rich with beautiful people who have supported this idea from the start,” said Langworthy. “This is your yoga home, and all of us look forward to meeting you where you are in life and sharing the journey of yoga with you.”