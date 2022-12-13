ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CA

Valley man charged with allegedly murdering relative, holding woman & children hostage

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0dYh_0jgH96GW00

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to last week's fatal shooting in Stratford.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says Diego Noal Montoya Sosa got into an argument with a family member before killing the man.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 Thursday morning at a home on Main Street near Front Street.

The victim, now identified as Gabriel Adolfo Felix Sosa, was shot in the chest.

Detectives learned through their investigation that Diego allegedly shot Gabriel the night before and held a woman and her two children hostage in the home until the next morning.

Diego reportedly moved the children toward a window and told them and their mother he wanted them to stand there so they would be shot when law enforcement arrived.

He eventually left the home without hurting anyone else.

As detectives were continuing their investigation, Diego turned himself in at the Kings County Jail.

He was interviewed and then booked into jail. Prosecutors filed charges against him Monday, including homicide, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and child abuse.

His bail is set at two million dollars.

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges

December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man charged in stabbing, burning pregnant sister enters plea

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of fatally stabbing and then setting his pregnant sister on fire entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to court officials. According to Fresno County District Attorney, 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified

Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Police arrest Porch Pirate after Traffic Stop

December14th: A traffic stop ended with the arrest of a suspected porch pirate after an observant Clovis Police Officer recognized the suspect vehicle near Clovis/Barstow. While on patrol just before 8PM last night, a CPD officer noticed a car from a case that he had taken just hours earlier for a package theft that had occurred in the Harlan Ranch area.
CLOVIS, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance Identifying Suspect in Attempted Smash-and-Grab Theft at Macy’s in Fresno

December 15, 2022 - On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 11:43 A.M., Northwest officers responded to Orloff Jewelers, located at 770 W. Shaw Avenue, regarding a male lingering suspiciously in the store (Event 2212140511). He was wearing a green sweatshirt, beanie, and shorts. The employees believed he would smash the glass case to steal the jewelry. The male left before the police arrived.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One dead, one injured in shooting inside Fresno smoke shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead, and another injured, in a shooting on Fresno’s Blackstone Avenue on Wednesday, police say. According to authorities, around 11:50 a.m. the Fresno Police Department receive ShotSpotter notifications of several rounds fired near the 2700 block of North Blackstone Avenue – as well as multiple 911 calls reporting […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Police in search of alleged porch pirate

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a resident’s package from their porch in Fresno on Tuesday. Police say the man captured on their Ring camera was described by the residents as a white or Hispanic man with tattoos on his face. Officials say he had a black […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

High-speed Chase Leads To Roll-over Crash In Orange Cove

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman is now facing several charges after police say she led them on a high-speed chase in Orange Cove. According to the Orange Cove Police Department, officers say they tried to pull over a woman in a truck Thursday for reckless driving. Instead...
ORANGE COVE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy