Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and kids attend 'Some Like It Hot' opening

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick stepped out with their children over the weekend for a rare family outing.

Parker, Broderick and their three kids -- twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 13, and son James Wilkie Broderick, 19 -- were seen attending the Broadway musical premiere for "Some Like It Hot" in New York City.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP - PHOTO: Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Broadway musical "Some Like It Hot" opening night at the Shubert Theatre on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP - PHOTO: Sarah Jessica Parker, left, James Wilkie Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Matthew Broderick attend the Broadway musical "Some Like It Hot" opening night at the Shubert Theatre on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York.

Parker donned a blue sparkly dress with a white coat while her daughters wore matching floral coats over their dresses. Broderick, who wore a dark plaid blue coat, coordinated his outfit with his son, who accessorized his suit with a plaid tie.

The family rarely step out together for public events. In September, Parker and Broderick made an appearance in New York City for the " Hocus Pocus 2 " premiere, and last year, Parker brought her son to the "And Just Like That..." premiere.

Parker and Broderick have long sought to keep their children's lives private. Parker's Instagram includes few photos of herself or her family, though she occasionally posts pictures of them on special occasions, including her 25th wedding anniversary back in May.

"Evening Attire. Silver baby. 25 years. And counting," she wrote at the time, next to a carousel of photos of herself and Broderick, and their wedding invitation from 1997. "X, your wife."