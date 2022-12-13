ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and kids attend 'Some Like It Hot' opening

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrSgN_0jgFVMTq00

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick stepped out with their children over the weekend for a rare family outing.

Parker, Broderick and their three kids -- twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 13, and son James Wilkie Broderick, 19 -- were seen attending the Broadway musical premiere for "Some Like It Hot" in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwBsi_0jgFVMTq00
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP - PHOTO: Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Broadway musical "Some Like It Hot" opening night at the Shubert Theatre on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhQko_0jgFVMTq00
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP - PHOTO: Sarah Jessica Parker, left, James Wilkie Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Matthew Broderick attend the Broadway musical "Some Like It Hot" opening night at the Shubert Theatre on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York.
MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker brings twin daughters to 'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere

Parker donned a blue sparkly dress with a white coat while her daughters wore matching floral coats over their dresses. Broderick, who wore a dark plaid blue coat, coordinated his outfit with his son, who accessorized his suit with a plaid tie.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker's son is all grown up at 'Sex and the City' revival premiere

The family rarely step out together for public events. In September, Parker and Broderick made an appearance in New York City for the " Hocus Pocus 2 " premiere, and last year, Parker brought her son to the "And Just Like That..." premiere.

Parker and Broderick have long sought to keep their children's lives private. Parker's Instagram includes few photos of herself or her family, though she occasionally posts pictures of them on special occasions, including her 25th wedding anniversary back in May.

"Evening Attire. Silver baby. 25 years. And counting," she wrote at the time, next to a carousel of photos of herself and Broderick, and their wedding invitation from 1997. "X, your wife."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Uma Thurman and Daughter Luna, 10, Snap Rare Red Carpet Photo at Some Like It Hot Broadway Opening

Luna joined her mother as they attended the musical based on Billy Wilder's 1959 comedy Uma Thurman and her youngest had a special mother-daughter date over the weekend! The actress, 52, stepped out with her 10-year-old daughter Luna Thurman-Busson at the Some Like It Hot Broadway opening at New York City's Shubert Theatre on Sunday. In photographs from the outing, Thurman rocked a grey blazer, black turtleneck and a flowy black skirt while her youngest opted for a green cape, matching dress and small black bag. The new musical, based on Billy Wilder's 1959 comedy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos

Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Marc Anthony Suspicious Of Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Ben Affleck? J.Lo’s Ex Allegedly Knows How Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husband Became Moody, Out Of Control

Marc Anthony is allegedly protective of Jennifer Lopez. The exes, who became good friends after they split, were blessed with two children together, Max and Emme. Now, there are reports claiming that Anthony is also suspicious of Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck. Table of contents. Marc Anthony Protective Of Jennifer...
Us Weekly

Catherine Zeta-Jones Thought Husband Michael Douglas, 78, Was Going to ‘Have a Heart Attack’ After Surprising Him on Thanksgiving

A close call! Catherine Zeta-Jones thought she put husband Michael Douglas’ health at risk after she gave him a scare on Thanksgiving. “Michael has been in France for what seems like a lifetime shooting a really great project. So the kids and I actually surprised him for Thanksgiving,” Zeta-Jones, 53, said during the Friday, December […]
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Is Escorted By Lookalike Son Ryder, 18, Honored At 2022 UNCA Awards: Photos

Kate Hudson had the very best date on her arm at the 2022 UNCA Awards! She was escorted by her 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson at the high-profile United Nations Correspondents Association event, held on Friday, December 9 at Cipriani in New York. In pics, Ryder, whom Kate shares with ex Chris Robinson, offered his arm to the Bride Wars star, 43. He looked dapper in a fully buttoned black suit with a white collared shirt. Kate looked radiant in a white, floor length gown with a plunging neckline and peekaboo navel cutout. She accessorized with gold details on the dress itself, along with matching gold earrings, heels, and clutch. Kate rocked a perfectly glam makeup look in brown tones and wore her famously blond locks brushed away from her face. She received the Global Citizen of the Year Award at the ceremony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Floor8

Violet Affleck twins with mom Jennifer Garner during rare public appearance

Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom, Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl -- whose dad is Ben Affleck and currently married to Jennifer Lopez -- stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
The Independent

The White Lotus fans praise Meghann Fahy for ‘devastating’ scene in season 2 finale

Since The White Lotus wrapped up its second season on Sunday (11 December), fans have been sharing their many feelings about the episode on social media. From heartbreak about who died in the last moments, to theories about the paternity of some characters’ children, viewers have found plenty to discuss and debate.One topic that has taken over much of the conversation concerns Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne – the wife of tech entrepreneur Cameron (Theo James), holidaying with their married couple friends Harper and Ethan (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe).Throughout the season, Daphne became a much-cherished character for her...
bravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
Distractify

‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged! Details on His Partner, Mete Kobal

TLC viewers know and love bridal designer Randy Fenoli from Say Yes to the Dress. Many brides-to-be look to Randy for his attention to detail and flair for making them feel like the most important person in the room on their special day. Randy’s charm has since led to several SYTTD spinoffs, such as Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best and Randy to the Rescue, among others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GMA

GMA

79K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy