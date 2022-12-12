How the 'tripledemic' is impacting children

The so-called "tripledemic" of respiratory illnesses is leading to packed waiting rooms at local hospitals and urgent cares. Among those most impacted by this rise in RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases are children.

The Philadelphia School District says their goal is to keep students in the classroom learning in person. But they are seeing COVID cases rising.

"We have seen some increase in COVID-19, self-reported COVID-19 cases, in students and staff, and that is following national trends," said Dr. Kendra McDow, the medical officer with the School District of Philadelphia.

District officials said they're making it easier to get tested starting Monday.

"The district has five testing locations throughout the city and starting today, the district is providing free over-the-counter test kits for students and staff, and also for their families at those five locations," said McDow.

The district may consider requiring masking for a time period after returning from extended breaks, but they're still looking at the data.

"A lot of things have been unexpected throughout the COVID pandemic. But this has been the most unexpected thing for us and it's been really challenging," said Lauren Carr, pediatric emergency medicine attending at St. Christopher's Hospital For Children.

Carr said she's seeing more patients now because of the tripledemic, and she has been working extra hours.

"We're seeing all these viruses at once. It just means we're seeing children much sicker than usual, and just sicker in greater numbers," said Carr.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health warns that hospitals and children's hospitals in the city are feeling strained.

"It's been kind of incredible to see all of these starting, all three of them kind of coming together at once. It's been a bit of a tsunami," said Carr.

Carr said it's important to prevent the spread of these respiratory viruses by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

"I think one of the things that I would have advocated for is definitely remembering preventativeness and also I think preparedness is a great," said carr.

But with the holidays here she understands the desire for people wanting to see family members.

"If you are sick, to try and limit your exposure to other people, it's very challenging around the holidays, but you hate to think of spreading around and getting other people sick," said Carr.