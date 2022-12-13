ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, WI

Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiFKO_0jgBUjh800

Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured.

The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city in Milwaukee County about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

“We’re looking for any information from the public, no matter how small it seems,” said Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden Sam Haferkorn. “If people heard gun shots or anything out of the ordinary in that area of Franklin last week, please contact us.”

An examination at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee revealed that the eagle had been shot with a firearm, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday. It had a broken beak, fractured humerus bone and a substantial wound to muscle and other soft tissues in its wing.

Emergency surgery was performed Thursday to stabilize the fracture, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Under the Eagle Protection Act, wounding or killing an eagle can result in a fine of $100,000 and one year in prison for a first offense, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A second violation is a felony and carries heftier punishments.

Due largely to protection efforts, the number of occupied bald eagle nests in Wisconsin increased from 107 in 1974 to 1,684 in 2019, according to data from the Department of Natural Resources.

This year marked a milestone in eagle recovery when several active eagle nests were documented in Milwaukee County, the last of the state’s 72 counties to have such activity during the species’ comeback.

It’s not known if the adult male eagle found shot last week was one of the nesting pairs.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota

Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing child found safe in Wisconsin

MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFRV) – The Mount Horeb Police Department has given an update regarding the missing middle schooler. According to authorities, the missing girl has been found safe. Missing child last seen at Wisconsin middle school, police searching area. WEDNESDAY, 12/14/2022, 6:44 p.m. MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFV) –...
MOUNT HOREB, WI
WGAU

Florida man bitten in arm by alligator while washing hands in a pond

SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten in the arm by an alligator Thursday while washing his hands in a pond, according to the City of Sanibel. Fortunately, the man was able to break free from the alligator and call 911. People on the scene of the attack applied a tourniquet until EMS workers arrived, officials said in a statement.
SANIBEL, FL
KLST/KSAN

Seventh suspect arrested in Louisiana human trafficking investigation that involved minors; more details released

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they made the seventh arrest in the Vidalia human trafficking investigation. Their latest arrest was 50-year-old Shelton Rice. According to deputies, they initiated an investigation into reports of an […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
TheDailyBeast

Alaska Officer Dead After Being Attacked by Muskox

The Alaska State Troopers announced Tuesday that a court services officer was killed after he was attacked by a muskox outside his house. Curtis Worland was attempting to scare off a group of the beasts near a dog kennel at his home when one attacked him, the troopers said in a statement. Worland was declared dead at the scene in Nome in the west of the state. Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel explained that court services officers are law enforcement officers responsible for courthouse security, prisoner transport, and court document services. Muskoxen are long-haired, horned animals which can weigh up to 800 pounds, the state Department of Fish and Game said. The agency is now investigating the incident along with the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers.Read it at Associated Press
NOME, AK
WSAV News 3

Suit: US ship canal dredging in summer threatens sea turtles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A conservation group has filed suit over a U.S. agency’s planned timeframe for dredging a Georgia coast shipping channel, arguing that using powerful pumps to suck up harbor sediments in the summertime would endanger rare sea turtles. For two years, environmentalists have battled an effort by the Army Corps of Engineers […]
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

VIDEO: ‘It’s raining monkeys!’ - Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees at state park

A pack of more than 20 monkeys was spotted hopping from one tree to the next and then cannonballing into the river below them in Florida state park. A video of energetic monkeys leaping from nearby trees into the Silver River was recorded by a kayaker who said the whole thing was because of a “turf war” between two bands of monkeys that were fighting over prime riverside territory.
FLORIDA STATE
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Agents Raid Pot Farms

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents executed raids this week on five marijuana farms in Pontotoc County believed to be trafficking marijuana on the black market outside of Oklahoma. Agents seized and destroyed approximately 40,000 marijuana plants and confiscated around 3,000 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana. Three people are in custody, and they expect more arrests. Assisting in the investigation were multiple state, local, and federal agencies.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
ABC News

ABC News

944K+
Followers
199K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy