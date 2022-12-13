ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago officials blocking access to some live radio transmissions with encrypted scanners

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pY72M_0jgAgUce00

Chicago officials are moving to block members of the public and the media from being able to monitor some police and radio traffic in real time by installing encryption technology.

Every day members of the public and our newsroom monitor public safety radio frequencies to keep track of what's going on in our neighborhoods, everything from traffic problems to threats to public safety, as they happen.

But now, the city plans to silence this radio traffic and move their communications to encrypted channels that the public can't monitor in real time.

"Right now the environment is all about transparency, accountability," said Rhonda DeLong, DePaul Criminology department. DeLong is a police officer who now teaches at DePaul. She said she understands why police don't want criminals to potentially be able to monitor their radio traffic but says the department should find a way to provide real-time access to critical public safety information.

"We have a news media too, that needs to keep informed of what's happening so they can report the story," said DeLong. "You need that right away so you can move on it," she continued.

"The idea that you could put up some sort of device to shield what that activity is and especially to take it away after it's been publicly available...I think really is problematic, " said Ed Yohnka, Director of Communications and Public Policy, ACLU of Illinois.

Yohnka says the city's plan to only provide access to the newly encrypted channels on a 30-minute delay doesn't solve the problem.

"30 minutes can be a long time in a crime scene! police may be gone, witnesses may be gone," Yohnka said.

A coalition of media organizations, including ABC7, have banded together and released an open letter to share concerns about how the city's plan impacts our ability to use real time information to keep you safe during an emergency, writing in part, "the Mayor's decision to restrict our access to scanner channels will harm our ability to keep you, our readers, viewers, and listeners, safe and informed, and render it more difficult to hold our government and its personnel accountable."

Chicago Kent College of Law clinical professor of law and defense attorney Richard Kling agrees with the city's plan to restrict real-time access for officer safety reasons, as long as the radio traffic is preserved somehow.

"My biggest concern is as things are occurring, I don't know why anyone other than the police would need access to what is going on," Kling said.

"If we had a little bit better relationship with the community, maybe we could come to some middle ground and you know, find something that would work," DeLong said.

In a statement, city officials said, "Radios serve as lifelines for our first responders and the encrypted radios will eliminate 'Rogue' radios with disruptive, often derogatory transmissions that disrupt the day-to-day traffic for emergency personnel. Having encrypted radios will provide added protection for communities and the personal information of victims, suspects, witnesses, and juveniles. It also will enhance officer safety and prevent suspects from gaining a tactical advantage by listening to live incidents and investigations."

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Read the full open letter from the media coalition:

To our Readers, Viewers, and Listeners,

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revealed the City of Chicago's plan to block live transmissions of Chicago Police scanners - restricting access to transmissions that have always been available to the public and to the news media. We are a coalition of Chicago-area news organizations concerned with this planned encryption and are sharing our concerns to raise awareness about how the City's plan will impact our ability to provide timely, accurate and potentially life-saving news to you.

Our newsrooms monitor emergency scanner traffic to report everything from traffic congestion to developing threats to public safety.

As news unfolded about the July 4th shooting in Highland Park, the media and the public turned to police scanners and reporting informed by police scanners to take cover, to stay safe, to locate the missing. A coalition member was able to report on a shooting last month in Chicago's River North neighborhood as the perpetrators remained at large, alerting the public of this imminent danger.

But now, things have changed.

A shooting took place at a courthouse and police district in Chicago last week in broad daylight. The perpetrators fired more than 40 shots and escaped on an expressway. You did not see, hear, or read about that incident as it was happening. The City of Chicago prevented you from knowing about this dangerous incident by blocking all live scanner transmissions. This jeopardized the lives of everyone at that police department, everyone at that courthouse, everyone on that expressway.

Also last week, we learned that a man armed with a rifle was walking down the street in the city's West Pullman neighborhood. He was later shot by Chicago Police. We were not able to alert the public as it was happening. All of this took place around dinnertime, as people returned home from work and children returned home from school.

Real-time access to police scanners promotes transparency and accountability by law enforcement. An analysis of the scanner transmissions in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting revealed that law enforcement's response was not as local authorities had first portrayed it. The availability of scanner communications also directly led to the video recording of the killing of Alton Sterling by two Baton Rouge police officers. To put it simply, the media's informative reporting on these events would never have been possible without real-time access to scanners.

Earlier this year, we learned that Chicago officials intended to prevent Chicago media from hearing these essential real-time scanner transmissions. The City claimed several reasons for the switch, including minimizing disruptions by unauthorized users who transmit fake calls, preventing criminals from monitoring police, and maintaining the safety of first responders. The City has never identified members of the press as the disruptors. And members of the press are regularly in touch with officials to ensure that our reporting does not jeopardize police investigations or public safety.

We reached out to officials to ask that accredited members of the press be granted access to the newly encrypted channels, but the City responded that both the press and the public would only be provided access on a 30-minute delay. We strongly believe that any scanner transmission delay will negatively impact public safety and could put lives in jeopardy when mere seconds matter, for example, during an active shooter event, a tornado, a fire, a bomb scare, a plane crash; virtually any emergency event where the public might need to seek safety or shelter.

Further, in our view, encryption and delays run counter to resounding calls for greater transparency in law enforcement. The City has also already taken the liberty of completely removing some of these recorded transmissions from its delayed broadcast, effectively causing certain police or fire incidents to vanish - as though they never happened. This is censorship in its purest form.

We asked to meet in person with the City to further address these issues, but despite multiple attempts, Mayor Lori Lightfoot flatly refuses to even discuss the matter. In short, the Mayor's decision to restrict our access to scanner channels will harm our ability to keep you, our readers, viewers, and listeners, safe and informed, and render it more difficult to hold our government and its personnel accountable. To borrow language from the highest federal appellate court sitting in Chicago, "The newsworthiness of a particular story is often fleeting. To delay or postpone disclosure undermines the benefit of public scrutiny and may have the same result as complete suppression." We couldn't agree more.

CBS 2 Chicago

NBC 5 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

WGN-TV

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago Sun Times

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Public Media

Block Club Chicago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Unbelievable': Another victim of LINK card theft from another closed store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At CBS 2, we are always investigating, and this time, it's food benefits for hungry families in need that are just disappearing.It's a story the CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking for months. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot uncovered one business linked to the fraud on Wednesday, and now she reported on another Thursday.A mini mart in Humboldt Park is the latest location where charges were made -- leaving a single mother of three with 53 cents in her account."Unbelievable," said Maricruz Coronel.Coronel learned there were no funds on her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods

COVID-19 cases nearly doubled as deaths increased in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods after a post-Thanksgiving surge in American cities. Impacting cities across the country, the surge has health officials renewing calls for mask mandates and booster shots. As of December 5, about 14 out of 20 Black zip codes in...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

2 men shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago

Two men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday afternoon in South Chicago. The men were standing on a sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when three males got out of a red sedan and fired shots, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime

CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Uber driver carjacked by her own passenger

CHICAGO (CBS) – What began as a typical fare for an Uber driver ended with the woman being robbed and stranded.It happened this past weekend. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to the victim in a story you'll only see on 2."Everything was normal until I arrived to the destination and right there is when they pulled out the gun," said the victim.It's a nightmare for just about any Uber driver.The victim in this case, who wants to remain anonymous, was carjacked by her own passengers. The robbery happened last Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in Englewood."You could tell they were kids...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2Now

15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her...
EVANSTON, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US

If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
GARY, IN
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
117K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy