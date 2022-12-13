ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
39 Tweets About "The White Lotus" Finale That Knocked Me Out Cold, Kind Of Like [REDACTED]

By Jake Farrington
 4 days ago

Last night, we all watched the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus , and I think it's safe to say we are all STILL PROCESSING!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rm8RH_0jg9c4sJ00
HBO

In the end, I think the show wrapped up beautifully, but don't just take my word for it! Here's what Twitter had to say about the explosive ending to our little adventure in Sicily.

****MAJOR AND IMMEDIATE SPOILERS AHEAD****

1. The Season 2 finale really gave us everything we could have wanted!

“This finale had everything: fist fights, open relationships, stolen phones, uncle fuckers, white men getting scammed, a Jennifer Coolidge gay murder spree, and the worst yacht dismount you’ve ever seen.”#TheWhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotusHBO

@Zac_Coffey1 03:49 AM - 12 Dec 2022

2. Though it was not without its stressful moments.

the white lotus season finale was actually just an hour and 17 minute long panic attack

@juliarburnham 03:32 AM - 12 Dec 2022

3. I was truly screaming at my TV out of DISMAY!

I can’t believe we all decided to be that tense for fun. Is this what watching sports is like? #WhiteLotus

@ashleyn1cole 03:52 AM - 12 Dec 2022

4. But let's first look at the season's true "winners."

Daphne and Lucia are the strongest characters on #WhiteLotus. They know what this world is, make the most of it, and beat men at their own games.

@dozygay 09:17 PM - 11 Dec 2022

5. Lucia really came out this season as my new shero.

- secured international clients ✅- enjoyed resort amenities for free ✅- smashed Cameron ✅- smashed Albie ✅- got a slimy dude to cough up 50k ✅You’re a winner, baby. #TheWhiteLotus

@simbernardo 03:52 AM - 12 Dec 2022

6. With her girl Mia right by her side.

they gatekeeped, gaslighted and girlbossed #TheWhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotusHBO

@blikesmovies 03:47 AM - 12 Dec 2022

7.

mia and lucia leaving the white lotus

@katpickhardt 04:00 AM - 12 Dec 2022

8.

me after witnessing lucia and mia scam albie and his family #WhiteLotus #thewhitelotus

@sodipyouinhoney 03:37 AM - 12 Dec 2022

9. Moving on to Daphne, our other undeniable MVP.

emailing my psychiatrist like…i want whatever she’s on #TheWhiteLotusHBO

@kristen_e_j 01:48 PM - 12 Dec 2022

10.

Ethan, Harper and Cameron going thru five stages of grief over who cheated on who with whom and whyDaphne: #WhiteLotus

@martialmojito 02:18 PM - 05 Dec 2022

11. And let's talk about the ACTING , babe! Like, wut?

She didn’t say anything for 30 seconds and yet she said so fucking much. #TheWhiteLotus https://t.co/v7lQuqGpxc

@gibsonoma 04:09 AM - 12 Dec 2022

12. Valentina made herstory.

Congrats to the first lesbian on TV to have a happy ending #WhiteLotus

@jennyhagel 05:40 AM - 12 Dec 2022

13. And got to live her best life.

Valentina showed up to the desk like: #TheWhiteLotus

@OldNeoSoul 02:23 AM - 12 Dec 2022

14. While Harper and Ethan seemed to figure out some shit (at least for now, LOL).

they just needed to CHEAT #TheWhiteLotus

@2live4thehope 03:41 AM - 12 Dec 2022

15.

Cinematic parallels. #TheWhiteLotus

@kevinddaly 06:57 AM - 12 Dec 2022

16. Now on to the losers of the season...

the moment the digrasso men are lost to me is when the son let’s go of any notions of caring about his moms best interests just to get 50k to buy his Italian gf. just like that he chooses his fathers path #TheWhiteLotusHBO

@piedepina 03:26 PM - 12 Dec 2022

17.

Turns out, you can! The DiGrasso mens legacy lives on🙃 #TheWhiteLotusHBO

@less_is_morgs 03:31 PM - 12 Dec 2022

18. Never been happier to be [redacted] years old.

if you still think your 20s are the best decade of your life, I urge you to watch The White Lotus and notice how little fun Portia and Albie are having. An accurate portrayal.

@hellolanemoore 02:14 AM - 08 Dec 2022

19.

portia and albie leaving sicily together #thewhitelotus

@revofash 03:26 AM - 12 Dec 2022

20.

Portia &amp; Albie on the plane ride back from Sicily #TheWhiteLotus

@avery__thompson 04:03 AM - 12 Dec 2022

21. And of course, Portia was doin' Portia right to the bitter end.

I have been so forgiving of the Portia wardrobe but I fully lost my shit laughing at the scarf tied on the baseball cap at the end

@anxiousdeluxe 03:45 AM - 12 Dec 2022

22.

which feud was more violent: cam v. ethan or portia v. the aesthetics of beauty ?

@alex_abads 04:54 PM - 12 Dec 2022

23.

Portia at the gate for her flight #TheWhiteLotus #thewhitelotusfinale

@BulkPepper 05:51 AM - 12 Dec 2022

24. We need a White Lotus: All Stars season.

they would have eaten her alive

@_lanabelle 06:16 PM - 07 Dec 2022

25. Girl, you saw what happened with Paolo!!

Portia watched all that Lizzie McGuire and didn’t learn to not trust men in Italy??

@theytwentyfour 02:55 AM - 12 Dec 2022

26. But she couldn't be bothered.

portia while she thinks her boss is going to get murdered #TheWhiteLotus

@tonypraysick 03:24 AM - 12 Dec 2022

27. What does every HBO show have in common?

house of dragon 🤝 the white lotus #thewhitelotus

@tsto_loff 03:51 AM - 12 Dec 2022

28. But you gotta hand it to Portia and Tanya, because they did figure it out in the end.

Portia and Tanya connecting the dots

@its_Xopher 04:56 AM - 12 Dec 2022

29. Tanya was doomed from the start...

Me convincing myself before this episode that Tanya was going to be a recurring character throughout every season of #TheWhiteLotus

@ktkobi 04:11 AM - 12 Dec 2022

30. ...but was a babe from beginning to end.

jennifer coolidge in every scene of the white lotus

@jamesmercadante 02:07 AM - 12 Dec 2022

31. Her garbage husband had it out for her.

Greg when he needs his wife murdered #TheWhiteLotus

@tamalitopicoso 03:47 AM - 12 Dec 2022

32. And so did the gays .

tanya this whole episode #TheWhiteLotus

@_veryspicy 02:51 AM - 12 Dec 2022

33.

Taking our straight friends out at the beginning of the night vs end of the night.

@Mikeyef 03:08 PM - 12 Dec 2022

34. At least she got her moment of badass-ery before...well...

tanya hearing a knock at the door: #whitelotus

@Jesse_bslade 03:26 AM - 12 Dec 2022

35. ... this :

tanya trying to get off the yacht #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus

@kathleen_hanley 03:51 AM - 12 Dec 2022

36.

The fact that she saw him fully climb up the ladder onto the yacht and was still like, how do I get down? Operatic doomed heroine behavior boots the house down. #TheWhiteLotusHBO

@gnsorenson 03:32 AM - 12 Dec 2022

37. She was a beautiful buffoon right to the end, and we salute her.

LOL “…so… is Greg having an affair?” #whitelotus

@cjjohnsonjr 03:57 AM - 12 Dec 2022

38. But what shocked us all the most was this:

the real plot twist of the white lotus was the two yale grads making it through the whole series before mentioning that they went to yale

@nancylcoleman 04:20 AM - 12 Dec 2022

39. And now we have one last request for HBO before Mike White starts writing Season 3:

Me asking HBO for longer seasons of The White Lotus

@dozygay 06:46 PM - 11 Dec 2022

If you laughed at these tweets, give these hilarious folks a follow! And if you have your own White Lotus opinions, let me know in the comments!

