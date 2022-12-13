ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Here Are All The Obvious Signs In "White Lotus" That Revealed Who Was Going To Die

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJFm4_0jg9c26r00

The White Lotus Season 2 just ended, and we FINALLY found out who died!

HBO

Obviously, don't go any further if you haven't seen the episode.

HBO

But if you have, then I have eight super-obvious hints that *that person* was going to die all along.

HBO

First off, let's get it out of the way. This is who dies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVrs0_0jg9c26r00
HBO

The gays (kind of) got her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpBGt_0jg9c26r00
HBO

OK, so now, let's get into all the clues...

1. Let's start way back in Episode 1 when Tanya was getting off the boat.

Highly suggest re-watching the 1st White Lotus episode after the finale…

@seeshannon 03:57 AM - 12 Dec 2022

Right from the get-go, Tanya had a hard time getting off that boat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOaGR_0jg9c26r00
HBO

Which, like, looking back now...RED FLAG!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNxx7_0jg9c26r00
HBO

2. Then there's the *pretty obvious* hint that Tanya was wearing the same dress as The Godfather mannequin.

I just learned on tiktok that Tanya is wearing the same dress as The Godfather mannequin in the finale and now I fear the worst 😩 #whitelotus2 #WhiteLotus

@onomyco 09:25 PM - 06 Dec 2022

See:

This dress! 📌📌📌

@evanrosskatz 10:07 PM - 06 Dec 2022

That character, Apollonia, in The Godfather also dies.

i mean, they told us who…#whitelotus

@jeysonpaez 03:37 AM - 12 Dec 2022

3. Then there was the time Tanya and Greg were going for a scooter ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMYb9_0jg9c26r00
HBO

When Tanya asks Valentina who she is, Valentina says Peppa Pig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sx3X4_0jg9c26r00
HBO

Tanya corrects her and says she's Monica Vitti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27N3d3_0jg9c26r00
HBO

And Valentina says that Monica Vitti is dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15V1St_0jg9c26r00
HBO

Fun fact: The Peppa Pig line was improvised.

Sabrina Impacciatore improvised the Peppa Pig line in ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’ season 2.

@FilmUpdates 10:05 AM - 11 Dec 2022

4. Then there was the time during the first episode when Tanya pushed Greg off of her while they were having sex.

Rewatched Ep 1 of #whitelotushbo for clues into tonite’s episode + Tanya shoving Greg away during sex seems to be a premonition that Greg and the glam gays are out to get her! Reinforces the fan theory that Greg is Quentin’s cowboy + they’re in cahoots to off her for her $$$ 😳

@AliFenwick 01:59 AM - 05 Dec 2022

Tanya said she was disassociating and seeing all these faces of men with "very effeminate" hairstyles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIoYG_0jg9c26r00
HBO

"And then I saw you, and your eyes were like shark eyes. I was completely dead — just, like, dead," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZcEo4_0jg9c26r00
HBO

5. Another fairly obvious hint was the fact that Tanya went to see the opera Madama Butterfly .

omg tanya went to go see madama butterfly, an opera in which the main character kills herself at the end and tanya well...... #TheWhiteLotus

@chernobyldenier 03:20 AM - 12 Dec 2022

In the opera, the main character kills herself in the end.

there was so much foreshadowing in The White Lotus, the scene where Tanya was watching the opera, THE ABRAHAM LINCOLN REFERENCE, SHE WAS REFERRED TO AS MADAME BUTTERFLY, MONICA VITTI. this is actually the first show in a long time that i've watched and enjoyed

@raihau_milz 10:52 AM - 12 Dec 2022

6. Another hint happened when Tanya looked at this painting of Lucretia in Palermo. Lucretia was a Roman woman who killed herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkKpb_0jg9c26r00
HBO

7. There's even a hint in the opening credits.

There appears to be a woman falling into the water from a boat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rEgi_0jg9c26r00
HBO

8. And lastly, that whole fortune teller scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOlEJ_0jg9c26r00
HBO

The fortune teller told Tanya that her husband was in love with someone else...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2152sW_0jg9c26r00
HBO

...and also being deceitful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLVXK_0jg9c26r00
HBO

Then she started speaking rapidly in Italian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxE4s_0jg9c26r00
HBO

According to r/TheWhite LotusHBO , the fortune teller was saying in Italian, "The madness will lead her to suicide."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dA4hh_0jg9c26r00
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

That reading was obviously VERY negative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTiCT_0jg9c26r00
HBO

And they even showed this statue, which was subtitled, *Ominous music playing.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22HFMR_0jg9c26r00
HBO

So, there you have it! The clues were all around. Can't wait for Season 3!

HBO

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today

It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
thedigitalfix.com

Jennifer Coolidge’s best White Lotus line has become a meme

No matter what movie or TV series role is thrown at her, Jennifer Coolidge has always slayed. Unfortunately, as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, it was her turn to be slayed — but despite the target on her back, she ended up dying herself while trying to escape her would-be murderer Quentin.
RadarOnline

'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight

Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid

One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene

The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
WASHINGTON STATE
Men's Health

'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
RadarOnline

Prince Harry Reignites King Charles III Feud With Claim He Was 'Brought Up' By 'Second Family' In Africa

Prince Harry pulled the veil back on his rocky exit from royal life in his new Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com can confirm, detailing his upbringing and how his view on the institution has evolved. The Duke of Sussex seemingly made a few digs at his estranged father, King Charles III, with some viewers taking to Twitter in response to one scene during which Harry talked about being "literally brought up" by a "second family" in Africa where he chose to spend months at a time in his late teens and twenties while coping with his mother Princess Diana's tragic death."Lesotho gave...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy