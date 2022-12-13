An “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Director Revealed Why Nickelodeon Added “The Last Airbender” To The Title, And Yeah, It’s What You Think
Remember that critically-acclaimed animated show about the four nations that lived in harmony until everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked? The one that still has all of us in a chokehold? Avatar: The Last Airbender ?Nickelodeon Animation Studio / MTV Networks
Yeah, so recently, Giancarlo Volpe, an animator for the series who also directed 19 episodes, revealed why they decided to name the show Avatar: The Last Airbender instead of just Avatar .
I mean, the name makes sense — Aang is the titular last surviving airbender (who sort of, kind of vanished when the world needed him most?). But still, the show easily could have just been called Avatar , and, turns out, it was!Nickelodeon Animation Studio / MTV Networks
Volpe explained that, in 2004, they learned they had to add "The Last Airbender" to the show's name because James Cameron had already owned the rights to "a movie called Avatar ."Nickelodeon Animation Studio / MTV Networks
Now, I imagine we all remember James Cameron's Avatar — the one with the blue people — that was praised for its groundbreaking visual effects, broke multiple box office records, and became the highest-grossing film of all time. You know the one.20th Century Fox
It surpassed Cameron's Titanic for the title.
Well, Cameron actually began working on Avatar in 1994 and intended for it to come out in 1999, but the technology needed to create his vision wasn't available at the time, so it didn't come out until 2009.
Meanwhile, Avatar: The Last Airbender ran from 2005 to 2008, and we always have to say "not the one with the blue people" anytime we refer to it.Disney Platform Distribution
And then, The Legend of Korra — a spin-off following Aang's successor, an avatar from the Southern Water Tribe — came out in 2012. By name alone, it doesn't obviously relate to Avatar: The Last Airbender .Nickelodeon Animation Studio / Studio Mir / Pierrot / ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks / Paramount Pictures
It really makes you wonder if they would have used the same name or built on it if the show was simply called Avatar . However, the name varies in the different languages (for example, the original series is called Avatar: The Legend of Aang in Brazil).
Nevertheless, The Legend of Korra also received critical acclaim and went on to run for four seasons. And the second season mainly took place in the Southern Water Tribe, which was introduced in the beginning of Avatar: The Last Airbender as Sokka and Katara's home.Nickelodeon Animation Studio / MTV Networks
"Water Tribe."
Anyway, why did this all come up now? Well, this week, the sequel to Cameron's Avatar is coming out, and it's called Avatar: The Way of Water .20th Century Studios
Cameron wanted this one to come in 2014, but, again, technology for performance capture scenes underwater wasn't developed yet .
Comments / 0